Blinken warns US ground invasion of Iran would be 'absolute disaster' as Tehran escalates attacks

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned a U.S. ground invasion of Iran would be an 'absolute disaster' as Tehran launched drones at Bahrain.

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Brig. Gen. John Teichert discusses Iran’s military capabilities following a drone attack aimed at Bahrain on ‘America Reports. ’Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Saturday that airstrikes alone may not eliminate Iran's weapons capabilities, but said a U.S. ground invasion would be an"absolute disaster.

Also read Trump weighs holding off on new Iran strikes unless Tehran provokes US

"in New Delhi, Blinken, who served under President Biden, pointed to Iran's massive territory, population of roughly 90 million and ability to produce weapons deep inside the country as obstacles to any military campaign aimed at dismantling its arsenal. "The weapons that it continues to produce are back far enough, the range is great enough that you can't just take everything out," Blinken said.

"You'd probably have to have a land invasion of some kind to do that, which would be an absolute disaster. " TRUMP KEEPS SIGNALING AN END TO IRAN WAR, BUT EXPERT WARNS A CRUCIAL PIECE OF HIS STRATEGY IS MISSING Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Donald Trump's 20-point ceasefire agreement was based on the one developed by the Biden administration.

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Blinken's warning came ahead of Iran claiming Sunday to have launched six drones at a U.S. military installation in Bahrain, while reports surfaced that neighboring Iraq faced concerns that its territory could be drawn into a potential American ground operation. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a U.S. air defense radar system at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base with six drones in retaliation for what it described as"hostile US actions," according to Iranian state media, Blinken warned that Iran retains the ability to widen the confrontation despite the United States' overwhelming conventional military superiority.

While Washington can"escalate vertically" by intensifying its bombing campaign, Blinken said, Tehran can"escalate horizontally" by targeting American military installations, regional allies and critical infrastructure, either directly or through allied armed groups.

"Even though we're much more powerful, that asymmetry in their ability to escalate horizontally as opposed to vertically is not to our advantage," Blinken said. "That coastline along the Strait of Hormuz goes on forever," Blinken said. Iran is roughly four times the size of California, with a coastline and weapons production facilities that could complicate efforts to eliminate its military capabilities through air power alone.

Soldiers from the US-led coalition forces are seen during the handover of the K1 Air Base to the Iraqi Army from the US-led coalition in Kirkuk, Iraq on March 29, 2020. Concerns about a potential ground operation have also intensified in neighboring Iraq, where officials have resisted proposals to sharply restrict trade and movement across the Iranian border.reported that Tehran has become concerned that Iraqi territory could be used as a staging ground for a potential U.S. operation into southern Iran.

The Iraqi newspaper Al-Mada reported Nov. 9 that Iraq's prime minister privately briefed Shiite political leaders on an alleged American military plan involving a ground offensive, the outlet said. The current state of"no war and no peace" is unsustainable, Hussein said, warning that the confrontation"either goes towards peace or it goes towards war.

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"An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands on the flight deck of USS Rafael Peralta as it transits regional waters, in this photo released by U.S. Central Command on Oct. 15, 2026. CENTCOM said the USS Rafael Peralta is enforcing a military blockade of Iranian ports. Hussein also said Baghdad has a responsibility to pursue diplomatic mediation because Iraq has already been drawn into the conflict.

He pointed to recent outreach to Tehran, including discussions with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The Iraqi foreign minister also rejected a reported U.S. demand that Baghdad close all but two of its land border crossings with Iran, describing the proposed restrictions as"not possible" and"a kind of sanction against the Iraqi people.

" The border dispute comes as U.S. Central Command expands efforts to disrupt Iranian weapons shipments and illicit trade through CENTCOM announced the task force would coordinate with other U.S. agencies to prevent Iran from transporting advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illicit revenue across its land borders and the Caspian Sea. Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital.

Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture.