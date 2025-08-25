Blinken Appears To Be Escorted Off Popular New York Beach Amid Hurricane-Related Closures

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seemingly asked to leave Georgica Beach in East Hampton, New York, on Friday due to closures enforced because of Hurricane Erin's hazardous conditions.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken found himself in an unexpected situation on Friday when he was seemingly asked to leave Georgica Beach in East Hampton , New York. Photos captured Blinken, who served under the Biden administration, enjoying a relaxing afternoon on the beach with a friend. They were seen chatting, gazing at the water, and unwinding on beach chairs. Shortly after, a lifeguard and a parked patrol vehicle appeared near Blinken and his companion.

Simultaneously, they began gathering their belongings, including beach chairs, shoes, bags, and a towel. Blinken, sporting sunglasses and bare feet, along with his friend, then made their way back across the sand and through the parking lot. East Hampton beaches, including Georgica Beach, were closed for several days due to hazardous conditions caused by Hurricane Erin, which lashed the East Coast. A spokesperson for East Hampton Village's Main Beach Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the water was closed until the night before. Although the beach reopened to foot traffic around midday on Friday after the tide receded, it had been closed to both swimming and foot traffic for the duration of Thursday and Friday until midday. The spokesperson emphasized that these closures were implemented to ensure the safety of both beachgoers and staff, citing strong rip currents, storm surge waves, and large debris as contributing factors.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antony Blinken Hurricane Erin East Hampton Beach Closure Georgica Beach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked to leave New York beach by lifeguardFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

NFL on Sling TV: How to Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants Live OnlineThe Jets take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 16: Here's how to find, watch, and livestream with Sling TV.

Read more »

New York City, New York (US) job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyA postdoctoral position is available in the laboratory of Dr. Emmanuel Zorn at the Columbia Center for Translational Immunology (http://www.cumc.columbia.edu/ccti/) to study anti-tumor B cell immunity in human lung cancer.

Read more »

Anti-Israel activist confronts former IDF soldier on New York beach, gets questioned in returnFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Ex-Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off East Hampton's Georgica BeachToday's Video Headlines: 8/23/25

Read more »

Garcelle Beauvais debuts new romance with CEO Earl Robinson at theater date in New York CityWrestling legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71 from apparent cardiac arrest Food Network chef Anne Burrell’s cause of death revealed Teddi Mellencamp gives ‘heartbreaking’ health update in stage 4 cancer battle

Read more »