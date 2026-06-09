Blink-182 Teases 25th Anniversary of Iconic Album

Blink-182 has taken to social media to tease the 25th anniversary of their iconic album, with fans speculating about the band's upcoming plans. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2001, has spawned several enduring singles and has become a staple of the pop-punk genre. The band's recent trend of revisiting key moments from their catalog suggests that the upcoming plans may involve a commemorative tour or an expanded reissue of the album.

on social media alongside a link inviting fans to sign up for more information. While the band has yet to reveal exactly what’s planned, the timing points squarely to the 25th anniversary of the record, which was released on June 12, 2001.

The teaser arrives ahead of the album’s milestone anniversary on Friday , prompting fan theories ranging from an expanded reissue and previously unreleased material to a commemorative tour announcement. Willie Nelson's Farm Aid 2026 Headed to Virginia Beach for First Time: Here's the Date & Lineupmarked a major commercial breakthrough for Blink-182.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with more than 350,000 copies sold in its first week, becoming the first punk-rock album ever to open atop the chart. The set spawned several of the band’s most enduring singles, including “The Rock Show,” “First Date” and “Stay Together for the Kids.

” While the first two tracks leaned into the band’s trademark humor and youthful energy, “Stay Together for the Kids” showcased a more serious side, tackling divorce and family breakdown through some of the most personal songwriting of the group’s career. The album also arrived during a period when Blink-182 were reaching new commercial heights.

Fronted by guitarist Tom DeLonge and bassist Mark Hoppus alongside drummer Travis Barker, the band spent much of 2001 and 2002 touring globally behind the record, including the high-profile Pop Disaster Tour with Green Day. The anniversary tease continues a recent trend of Blink-182 revisiting key moments from their catalog.

In 2019, the group celebrated the 20th anniversary ofby performing the album in full on tour, while recent years have seen renewed interest in the band’s classic-era releases following DeLonge’s return to the lineup. For now, fans will have to wait until June 12 to learn exactly what Blink-182 has planned for one of the most beloved albums in pop-punk history.





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