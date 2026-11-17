When We Were Young Festival returns Oct. 16, 2027, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with Blink-182 and Pierce the Veil among the headliners. Presale tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

When We Were Young Festival will return in 2027 with Blink-182 and Pierce the Veil among the top acts. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2027, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This will be the fifth iteration of the pop-punk and emo festival. Blink-182 will headline for the second time, following their 2025 appearance. Pierce the Veil is also listed as a headliner. The lineup features acts from the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and even a few from the 1980s and 2020s.

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Other confirmed performers include All Time Low, Simple Plan, Sleeping With Sirens, Hot Mulligan, State Champs, and Portugal. the Man. Third Eye Blind, The Used, and Reel Big Fish are also set to play. Solo artists Michelle Branch, Natasha Bedingfield, and Ashlee Simpson will perform as well. Circa Survive will take the stage as part of their reunion tour.

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Festival Lineup and Headliners

New Found Glory will also perform; the band recently lost their guitarist. More acts will be announced, and fans can check the festival's neon poster to see if their favorites are on the bill. A presale begins Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster. The presale is passcode-protected; fans can access it by heading to the festival's website.

General admission passes go on sale the same day at 11 a.m. PT, as long as tickets remain after the presale. General admission passes are also available now on trusted secondary market sites like Vivid Seats. Only sites with a 100 percent buyer guarantee are recommended, so transactions are safe and tickets arrive on time. A complete breakdown of all day pass types can be found online.

Organizers said the festival is taking 2026 off. In a statement, they said: After an unforgettable run in Las Vegas, we have decided to take 2026 off to give this festival the care it deserves and to make sure what comes next feels just as special as what came before. They added: This is not goodbye, it is just a pause. Past editions have offered dedicated lounges, viewing areas, and cabanas for higher tiers.

Tickets and Presale Details

Food vendors have included Shake Shack, Island Noodles, Korean corn dogs, the vegan Tacotarian, and After Eats, a vegan ice cream spot. Fans have praised the event's atmosphere. The Luna Collective said: From behind the lens and in the middle of the crowd, When We Were Young 2025 felt like a perfect collision of past and present. It was nostalgic of course, emotional but not overly curated, and just the right amount of heavy without being overbearing.

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The festival is clearly growing into something bigger every year, and at this rate, it is not just honoring the scene, it is shaping what it becomes next and keeping our inner childhood alive. When We Were Young 2027 takes place on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas. This will be Blink-182's second time headlining following their 2025 appearance. Other bands set to appear include All Time Low, Simple Plan, Sleeping With Sirens, Hot Mulligan, State Champs, and Portugal. the Man.

Festival Break and Atmosphere

Solo artists Michelle Branch, Natasha Bedingfield, and Ashlee Simpson are set to perform as well. Circa Survive will rock out as part of their reunion tour, and so will New Found Glory, who recently lost their guitarist. The first batch of tickets for the festival are available on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. PT via a passcode-protected presale. To access the presale, head to the festival's website.

The general sale continues the same day at 11 a.m. PT, so long as any tickets remain following the presale.