A blind Ukrainian war veteran is training his blind comrade to make clay plates on a pottery wheel at a rehabilitation center in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. US stocks have jumped to their best day in two months on hopes for a deal to get crude oil flowing globally again. In other news, Southern Baptists have voted to advance a formal ban on churches with women pastors, a move that has been met with criticism from many who believe it is discriminatory.

A blind Ukrainian war veteran, Ivan Shostak , is training his blind comrade, Viacheslav Sadovskyi , to make clay plates on a pottery wheel at a rehabilitation center in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

This is part of a program aimed at helping war veterans with disabilities to learn new skills and become self-sufficient. Shostak, who lost his sight during the war, is an inspiration to his peers and is helping them to adapt to their new circumstances. The program is being run in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and is providing vital support to those who need it most.

In other news, US stocks have jumped to their best day in two months on hopes for a deal to get crude oil flowing globally again. This has led to a surge in the value of stocks, with many investors hoping that the deal will bring an end to the current economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Southern Baptists have voted to advance a formal ban on churches with women pastors, a move that has been met with criticism from many who believe it is discriminatory. The ban is part of a wider effort to restrict the rights of women in the church, with many arguing that it is a step backwards for equality.

In a separate development, a raccoon has gone on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store, passing out on the bathroom floor. The incident has raised concerns about the impact of alcohol on wildlife and the need for greater regulation of the sale of liquor. Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, has celebrated her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo, with staff and visitors alike marking the occasion with cake and presents.

The skills that people still perform better than AI, according to workplace experts, include creativity, empathy, and complex problem-solving. These skills are essential for many jobs, including those in the arts, healthcare, and education, where human interaction and emotional intelligence are crucial. In other news, a photographer has captured a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during the Hajj, a major Islamic pilgrimage.

The image shows hundreds of people gathered together, their faces filled with a sense of purpose and commitment. The FDA's e-cigarette authorization has been met with criticism, with many arguing that fruity vapes are not significantly better than tobacco ones. The AP's gardening expert has a list of 10 top-performing new plants for this season, including the 'Blue Moon' hydrangea and the 'Lavender Dream' rose.

Trump has called off his latest threats to strike Iran, citing breakthroughs in negotiations to end the war. This move has been met with relief by many, who had been worried about the potential consequences of a conflict. In a separate development, a man has pleaded guilty to killing a top Minnesota Democrat and her husband while posing as an officer.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of politicians and the need for greater security measures to be put in place. Bill Gates has testified about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability from those in positions of power. Trump has also said 'I love the inflation', a comment that has been met with criticism from many who believe it is a sign of his lack of understanding of the economy.

In a separate development, a US Attorney has been nominated to be the director of national intelligence, a move that has been met with praise from many who believe it will bring a much-needed sense of stability to the role. Reportedly, Mickelson has been kicked out of a San Diego club for inappropriate contact with a female employee. The incident has raised concerns about the need for greater accountability and respect in the workplace.

The future of 'Doctor Who' is uncertain, with the BBC scrapping the Christmas special and the showrunner exiting the series. This has been met with disappointment from many fans, who had been looking forward to the new season. US stocks have jumped to their best day in two months on hopes for a deal to get crude oil flowing globally again.

This has led to a surge in the value of stocks, with many investors hoping that the deal will bring an end to the current economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, a raccoon has gone on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store, passing out on the bathroom floor. The incident has raised concerns about the impact of alcohol on wildlife and the need for greater regulation of the sale of liquor.

Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, has celebrated her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo, with staff and visitors alike marking the occasion with cake and presents. The skills that people still perform better than AI, according to workplace experts, include creativity, empathy, and complex problem-solving. These skills are essential for many jobs, including those in the arts, healthcare, and education, where human interaction and emotional intelligence are crucial.

In other news, a photographer has captured a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during the Hajj, a major Islamic pilgrimage. The image shows hundreds of people gathered together, their faces filled with a sense of purpose and commitment. The FDA's e-cigarette authorization has been met with criticism, with many arguing that fruity vapes are not significantly better than tobacco ones.

The AP's gardening expert has a list of 10 top-performing new plants for this season, including the 'Blue Moon' hydrangea and the 'Lavender Dream' rose. Trump has called off his latest threats to strike Iran, citing breakthroughs in negotiations to end the war. This move has been met with relief by many, who had been worried about the potential consequences of a conflict.

In a separate development, a man has pleaded guilty to killing a top Minnesota Democrat and her husband while posing as an officer. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of politicians and the need for greater security measures to be put in place. Bill Gates has testified about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability from those in positions of power.

Trump has also said 'I love the inflation', a comment that has been met with criticism from many who believe it is a sign of his lack of understanding of the economy. In a separate development, a US Attorney has been nominated to be the director of national intelligence, a move that has been met with praise from many who believe it will bring a much-needed sense of stability to the role.

Reportedly, Mickelson has been kicked out of a San Diego club for inappropriate contact with a female employee. The incident has raised concerns about the need for greater accountability and respect in the workplace. The future of 'Doctor Who' is uncertain, with the BBC scrapping the Christmas special and the showrunner exiting the series. This has been met with disappointment from many fans, who had been looking forward to the new season





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