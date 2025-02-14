Blender Bites Appoints Mike Iannone as Interim CFO and Corporate Secretary

Blender Bites, a Canadian company specializing in premium frozen functional food and beverages, announces the appointment of Mike Iannone as interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Iannone brings over 12 years of experience in financial management and operations across various industries and geographies. He replaces Geoff Balderson, who resigned from his roles. The company also provides an overview of its operations, highlighting its focus on healthy, convenient products and its wide distribution network.

A multi-award-winning Canadian company specializing in the development and marketing of premium, frozen functional food and beverages has announced the appointment of Mr. Mike Iannone as the interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary . This appointment takes effect immediately. Mr.

Iannone brings over 12 years of experience in financial management, reporting, and transaction advisory services across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, working with both public and private enterprises. His career began at Grant Thornton in Canada, where he earned his CPA, CA designation, before transitioning to the financial services sector. He held key positions within the Strategic Finance department at Lloyd’s Banking Group in the United Kingdom and later led the finance team’s foreign exchange retail division at Travelex North America in New York, USA. Mr. Iannone has been actively involved in corporate finance and operations for Blender Bites for the past three years. Specializing in scaling financial operations, he has worked with public companies and high-growth startups to implement financial systems, optimize resources, and drive strategic initiatives. His expertise in corporate finance and operational efficiency has been crucial in assisting organizations to navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve their growth objectives. This appointment replaces Mr. Geoff Balderson, who resigned from his roles as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Balderson for his service as an officer.Blender Bites, a multi-award-winning Canadian company, focuses on developing and marketing a line of premium frozen beverage products with a strong emphasis on functionality. Founded in 2017, Blender Bites quickly established itself as a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a commitment to better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the company prides itself on its pre-portioned packaging, eliminating the use of any inner plastic. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free, and they incorporate functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed throughout Canada and the United States, currently sold in over 7,000 stores, including prominent retailers like Walmart, Albertsons, HEB, Whole Foods, and Publix.





