Bleeding Cool's Very Small SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List... a First Draft

San Diego Comic-Con is just over a month away, and Bleeding Cool is putting together a list of evening events for 2026. The list includes a variety of events, from musical performances to meet-and-greets with comic book creators.

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in just over a month, and Bleeding Cool is putting together an SDCC Party List for 2026. The list includes a variety of events, from musical performances to meet-and-greets with comic book creators .

Some of the events are public, while others are private. Even if you don't get to attend these events, it's fun to know what's going on. One of the events is a collision of cinematic rock and electrifying guitar-driven anthems, featuring the iconic scores of Mick Giacchino and the guitar-driven anthems of Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg.

This event will take place at UC San Diego, La Jolla, and will feature Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, and Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains. Another event is a meet-and-greet/ signing with Genesis Sol and Jenn Sterger, which will take place at National Lampoon: The Yellow Door. This event will feature a variety of guests, including Jenn Sterger, Anyi Malik, Eddie Furth, and Ryan Pigg.

Additionally, there will be a mixer with guests at Lumpia Con, which will feature a variety of food and drinks, as well as some retailer-exclusive covers. The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog is also hosting an event, which will feature a Christmas in July theme. This event will take place at Lumpia Con, and will feature a variety of food and drinks, as well as some retailer-exclusive covers.

The founder of Bleeding Cool, Rich Johnston, will also be in attendance, and will be hosting a meet-and-greet/ signing. This event will take place at the Union Club on Greek Street, and will feature a variety of guests, including Rich Johnston, Barbara Gordon, and Scott Snyder. In other news, Absolute Superman #21 is now three weeks late, and will be published on the Wednesday of San Diego Comic-Con alongside Action Comics #1100.

Mike Richardson has also opened his museum underneath the publisher Dark Horse Comics, despite being fired after forty years. Finally, Barbara Gordon is revealed to be the Absolute Bat in Absolute Batman #24, as revealed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta at HeroesCon





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San Diego Comic-Con Bleeding Cool Party List 2026 Evening Events Musical Performances Meet-And-Greets Comic Book Creators

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