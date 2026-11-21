Bleeding Cool reveals top reads including William Shatner on Bea Arthur, while previewing official March 2027 solicitations from Dark Horse and Boom Studios alongside new figure releases.

William Shatner on Bea Arthur remains the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, anchoring the latest edition of Lying In The Gutters, the site's daily runaround of pop culture news. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The publication continues to serve as a central hub for fans tracking the latest developments in comics, gaming, and entertainment media.

Daily Rundown Highlights and Top Stories

The daily roundup curates the most significant stories from the previous day, offering a comprehensive overview for readers who might have missed key updates. In addition to the top story, the list includes spoilers for Midnight Fantastic Four #3, teasing a subplot involving The Thing in the Moonlight. Other notable mentions cover the Watchtower love life of Renee Montoya, the Question, and foreshadowing lessons from Ultimate Spider-Man #11. The selection also highlights flash Gordon and Gatchaman in Mad Cave Studios February 2024 solicitations, as well as McFarlane Toys teasing three new DC Comics Multiverse figures.

Also read Star Wars: William Shatner All In on Bea Arthur for Disney Princess

Official March 2027 Comic Book Solicitations

Readers looking ahead to the future of the medium can find official full March 2027 solicitations from Dark Horse Comics listed prominently in the daily update. These solicitations detail upcoming releases that will shape the landscape for collectors and readers over the next few years. Additionally, Boom Studios official full February 2027 solicitations are highlighted, featuring titles such as The Carvers by Breyden Boyd and Nathan Wells, and The O.Z. by David Pepose and Ruben Rojas. These entries provide essential release dates and creative team information for retailers and enthusiasts.

Industry Moves and Stakeholder Reactions

Alan Moore Announces He'll Be Voting - For The First Time in Over 40 Years - For Labour and Jeremy Corbyn, marking a significant shift in political engagement from a legendary writer. This announcement stands in contrast to other industry news, such as the Angoulême Mayor Calls For Cancellation Of Angoulême Comic Art Festival, signaling potential turbulence in the European comics scene. Meanwhile, the article notes that if you are in comics and have a birthday coming up, or you know someone who has, the site encourages readers to get in touch, maintaining a personal connection with its audience.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact on Collectors and Retailers

How is Your Walmart Displaying Those 100-Page Exclusive DC Comics? This question highlights the logistical and aesthetic challenges retailers face in presenting premium physical goods. There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now, all depending on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date, as evidenced by the fifty-four years around the sun celebration for William Shatner. The site also notes that Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO, impacting the mobile gaming community, while Image Comics Full February 2021 Solicitations remind long-time fans of past release cycles.

What Comes Next for Pop Culture Fans

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means, readers are encouraged to subscribe to the LitG Daily Mailing List to stay informed. The source text mentions James Tynion IV Teases A Something Is Killing The Children Spin-Off, offering hope for fans of the hit series. Additionally, Dead By Daylight Shows Off New Killer With The Oni, expanding the horror gaming franchise. The daily runaround serves as a bridge between past gossip and future releases, ensuring fans are prepared for what arrives in the weeks and months ahead, from AEW Dynamite updates to new toy releases.