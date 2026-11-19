Bleeding Cool's daily Lying In The Gutters highlights top comic news, including Avengers: Doomsday posters and Absolute Universe releases from DC and Marvel.

The latest edition of Lying In The Gutters, the daily news runaround from the pop culture website Bleeding Cool, places Avengers: Doomsday posters at the top of the most-read articles list again.

Bleeding Cool, a site founded seventeen years ago with a history of industry gossip dating back another seventeen years, continues to serve as a primary source for comic book news and pop culture updates. This specific daily column tracks the most-read stories from the previous day and provides context over the past eight years of publishing.

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Top Stories and Reading Trends

Avengers: Doomsday posters remains the dominant story on the platform, indicating strong reader interest in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. The daily runaround highlights this specific title, showing that fans are eagerly following development details for the Avengers franchise as it moves toward its next major chapter.

Beyond the Avengers news, the round-up includes a variety of other significant titles and discussions. Where The Wild Things Are and Inside Hulk War: Infernal Rage are featured alongside Planet Of The Apes Vs Fantastic Four, a crossover event from Marvel scheduled for 2026. These entries reflect a broad spectrum of reader interest spanning classic IP revivals and new comic book conflicts.

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DC Comics and Absolute Universe Focus

DC Comics features heavily in the latest updates, with claims that Absolute Batman #1 was the best-selling comic of 2024, though the article questions this assertion. The Absolute Universe continues to expand with new solicitations and previews, drawing attention from collectors and readers alike.

Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra are preparing The First Blind Bag Of The Absolute Universe For Absolute Justice #1, which is set to release in April 2027. This upcoming issue promises to introduce new characters and storylines within the high-stakes Absolute Universe continuity, maintaining the momentum built by previous successful releases in that imprint.

Upcoming Releases and Creator News

Fan attention is also directed toward Absolute Batman #27, subtitled The Demon Child, which will introduce the child of Absolute Batman and Catwoman one year later. This narrative development, scheduled for February 2027, adds a generational layer to the Dark Knight's legacy within the reimagined DC continuity. Additionally, Dial H For Hero returns to DC Comics in Superman Unlimited #19, written by Dan Slott with art by Lucas Meyer and Vasco Georgiev.

The comic book industry calendar for February 2025 includes solicitations for Transformers, GI Joe, and the Energon Universe, signaling a busy period for Hasbro-related IP adaptations. Adventure Time is also set to receive a Valentine's Day Special in February, featuring contributions from Kevin Alvir, Danny Djeljosevic, Brandon Hoàng, JustaSuta, and Beck Kubrick, further diversifying the lineup of upcoming releases.

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Industry Gossip and Market Analysis

The round-up also touches on broader industry discussions, including James Tynion IV writing a new comic that will not be published for three years. This long lead time highlights the extended planning cycles in modern comic book production. Meanwhile, debates continue regarding Watchmen adaptations and the performance of various titles in the current market.

Other notable mentions include Alan Moore reflecting on his personality traits, Rob Liefeld's experiences with clothing policies in Saudi Arabia, and the Return of One Punch in Justice League Vs Godzilla. The inclusion of these diverse topics underscores Bleeding Cool's role as a comprehensive hub for comic book gossip, creator interviews, and market analysis, keeping its audience informed on every facet of the industry.