Bleeding Cool Daily Briefing: The most-read story on Bleeding Cool and a round-up of the latest news and gossip from the world of comics and pop culture including sci-fi, fantasy and animation.

The Sentinel Prime Transformer was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, MCM/ComicsPRO: How Rogue Trooper 2000 AD Comics Got in the Movie, Into The Red: George Pratt Vs Joel Meadows Over Kickstarter, Part 3, All links have been individually checked and point to the correct (or best-matching) live Bleeding Cool articles. Duplicates link to the same story. Let me know if you need any adjustments





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bleeding Cool Daily Briefing Rogue Trooper 2000 AD Comics Into The Red: George Pratt Vs Joel Meadows Over Ki Part 3 Transformers

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