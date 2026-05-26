Bleach is Adapting a Beloved Arc into a Film for its 20th Anniversary

Bleach, a popular anime and manga series, is adapting one of its most acclaimed arcs, Yoshiwara in Flames, into a film format to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The film is set to hit Japanese theaters on February 13, 2026, with potential international release updates to follow.

One of the most beloved anime and manga franchises, Bleach , remains a highly anticipated attraction for fans even after its initial release. The series fuses a captivating narrative with whimsical comedy and endearing protagonists, earning it a dedicated fanbase.

As a tribute, Bleach is adapting 'Yoshiwara in Flames', one of its most cherished arcs, into a film format to commemorate its anniversary. A new trailer and key visual were unveiled at Jump Festa, an annual anime and manga convention held by Shueisha. The film is slated to be released in Japanese theaters on February 13, 2026, with no current international release date confirmed.

The story revolves around Gintoki and his companions traveling to Yoshiwara, an underground red-light district, to assist a con man who believes a courtesan to be his mother. Along the way, they encounter the sinister forces of Hyakka, the paramilitary force led by Tsukuyo, and Kagura's older brother, Kamui, the primary antagonist. The arc also details Seita's connection to Yoshiwara and reveals Gintoki's past. Fans can watch the rest of the story, including 'Yoshiwara in Flames', on Crunchyroll and Hulu





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