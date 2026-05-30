Bleach Final Chapter Coming to Theaters and TV Next Month

The final chapter of the supernatural shonen series Bleach is set to air this July, giving anime fans the opportunity to catch the Bleach premiere a little early. The series will be landing in theaters next month, with tickets made available for pre-order. Alongside the theatrical release, the final season of the series will be airing on the small screen, with both English Dub and original Japanese recordings available. The final season will be running from June 25th to June 29th next month. A new trailer has been released, featuring what is to come for the Soul Society. The trailer gives a glimpse into the final battle against Yhwach and the Sternritter.

The final chapter of the supernatural shonen series Bleach is set to air this July, giving anime fans the opportunity to catch the Bleach premiere a little early.

The series will be landing in theaters next month, with tickets made available for pre-order. Alongside the theatrical release, the final season of the series will be airing on the small screen, with both English Dub and original Japanese recordings available. The final season will be running from June 25th to June 29th next month. A new trailer has been released, featuring what is to come for the Soul Society.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the final battle against Yhwach and the Sternritter, with the description reading, 'Destruction looms at the end of the Thousand-Year Blood War between the Soul Reapers and Quincies. The Royal Guard Squad Zero confronts Yhwach as he attempts to enter the Royal Palace.

However, the Quincy King and his Royal Guard shatter Squad Zero's powerful Bankai and finally steps into the Reio Greater Palace. Ichibe Hyosube entrusts Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies to protect the Soul King, but due to Yhwach's trickery, Ichigo cuts down the Soul King with his sword. The death of the Soul King mirrors the collapse of the Three Worlds, as distortions and omens of destruction start to appear in all realms.

The Thirteen Court Guard Squads join forces with the surviving Quincies and head for the Royal Palace, but it's fallen under the control of the Wandenreich, who have transformed it into the Wahr Welt. The Royal Guard waits for them within the castle, ominously towering against the sky. ',





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