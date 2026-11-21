The Bleach anime concludes its 22-year run following four seasons of the Thousand-Year Blood War. Fans can see a new poster and attend Bleach Fes next year to celebrate the franchise legacy.

Tite Kubo's Bleach has officially ended its long-running anime adaptation after 22 years on screen. The television series concluded its four-season run covering the Thousand-Year Blood War arc over the weekend of February 27 to 28. A new visual poster featuring the main characters has been unveiled to mark this significant milestone for the franchise.

Final Event Details For Fans

A major celebration event called Bleach Fes is scheduled to take place next year to help the cast and crew say goodbye to the series. The event will feature members of the production staff and the voice cast as they look back on two decades of the anime. While specific details about the format of the event remain unannounced, it is designed to celebrate the history of the show. There are currently no confirmed plans for an international broadcast of this farewell event.

Also read The Growing Crisis of Anime Movie Adaptations and Industry Delays

Production And Cast Reflections

The final episodes of the Thousand-Year Blood War adaptation brought the TV series to a close after many years of anticipation. The announcement for the new anime production initially came from Kubo's one-shot story that marked the manga's 20th anniversary. This special story served as the catalyst for reviving the franchise on modern television screens. The upcoming event will allow the team to reflect on their time working on the project since its inception.

Advertisement

New Story Arcs And Hell

The original manga ended with a time skip that reintroduced Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends ten years after the fight against Yhwach. Kubo later returned to the story with a one-shot that picked up after the original ending. This new narrative introduced the concept of Hell as a mysterious region where fallen foes are imprisoned. Many of these characters have been changed by their time in this new dimension.

Future Of The Franchise

The introduction of Hell in the new one-shot opened up new possibilities for the Bleach universe. Kubo started a whole new arc that continues the legacy of the original series. Fans are left with many questions about the potential future of the franchise beyond the current events. The new poster reveals a cool look at the characters ahead of the debut of the upcoming event.