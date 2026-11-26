Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori reports that Ja Morant is nearing a return fRom a hamstring strain after participating in five-on-five practice. The team evaluates his impact on offense and fit with existing stars as they navigate a critical portion of the season.

Current Injury Status and Return Timeline

On-Court Impact and Statistical Analysis

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori has provided an encouraging update regarding the recovery of starting guard Ja Morant , who is currently sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Morant sustained a Grade 2 injury on October 29 during a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Following the injury, the organization announced that Morant would undergo a re-evaluation in four weeks, a milestone that arrives on November 27. However, Nori indicated that the guard may return sooner than initially projected after meeting with a medical professional in Los Angeles. Nori reported that Morant has begun participating in five-on-five practice sessions and is progressing well. The coach expressed optimism that Morant could return to the active lineup during Portland's current five-game home stand, which concludes on December 3. The primary concern remains ensuring Morant is physically capable of executing the stop-and-go movements required for NBA competition, but his participation in full-contact practice suggests he is nearing a game-ready status.

The potential return of Morant brings significant attention to his statistical impact during the limited games he has played this season. In his first four appearances for Portland, Morant averaged 15.8 points, 5.5 assists and one steal per game while shooting 62.2 percent true shooting. During this brief period, the Trail Blazers won three of those four contests. More impressively,the team outscored opponents by 17.6 points per 100 possessions when Morant was on the floor, a stark contrast to their plus-4.1 net rating when he was absent. Despite these positive on-court numbers, analysts caution against drawing definitive conclusions from such a small sample size. The Blazers were exceptionally efficient from three-point range at 42.9 percent during Morant's minutes, a shooting percentage that is likely unsustainable over a full season. When Morant sat, the team's three-point shooting returned to a more typical 35.1 percent, suggesting that some of the offensive surge may have been driven by hot shooting rather than solely by Morant's playmaking.

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Tactical Fit and Roster Concerns

While the raw statistics favor Morant,there are tactical considerations regarding how his skill set intersects with other key players on the roster. The current core features Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija, and Morant, all of whom are primary ball-handlers and creators. This overlap creates a scenario where the tEam may lack sufficient floor spacing and defensive versatility when all three share the court. Neither Morant nor Lillard is considered an elite perimeter defender, and Avdija's defensive impact has regressed to average in recent years. Consequently, the other two players must cover significant gaps in paint protection, rebounding, and defense. Some evaluations suggest that a closing lineup featuring Jrue Holiday alongside Lillard, Avdija,and Scoot Henderson offers a cleaner tactical fit. holiday provides superior shooting, defense,and rebounding,which helps balance the rosters deficiencies. Though, the absence of Morant has exposed flaws in Portland's offensive execution, particularly in late-game situations, leading to recent losses that highlight the team's reliance on his playmaking ability.

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Team Performance and Season Outlook

The Trail Blazers have experienced a volatile start to the season,currently holding an 11-6 record and ranking seventh in net rating in the league. This powerful performance has been bolstered by the successful return of Damian Lillard from a torn Achilles tendon and the solid contributions of players like Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan. However, the team's ceiling is closely tied to Morant's health. Recent back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves,who were without Anthony Edwards, demonstrated the struggles the offense can face without Morant's dynamic drive-and-kick capabilities. in his absence,Scoot Henderson has seen his role diminished, and the crew has reverted to patterns reminiscent of last seasons struggles, including sloppy execution and shooting droughts. Portland now faces a critical window as they look to solidify their position as a top-tier Western Conference team. The extended home stand provides a crucial opportunity for Morant to reintegrate into game flow. If healthy, his addition is expected to elevate the team from a solid playoff contender to a serious threat capable of challenging elite opponents, potentially positioning them as a fourth or fifth seed in the competitive Western Conference standings.