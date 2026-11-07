Blazers Lose to Lakers Despite Deni Avdija Near Triple-Double

The Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers after a second-half rally, though Deni Avdija recorded 22 points and 11 assists in a strong individual effort.

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping a game where they had held a commanding lead for significant portions of the contest. Deni Avdija delivered a stellar all-around performance for Portland, finishing with 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. His contribution was vital to the team's offensive rhythm, even as the Lakers managed to stage a comeback after falling behind by as many as 16 points in the first half. Avdija shot 9 of 14 from the free-throw line and was a constant threat on the court, though five misses from the stripe and eight turnovers prevented a true triple-double. Despite the loss, the Blazers would not have remained in the game without his presence and leadership on the floor.

Deni Avdija Near Triple-Double Performance

Deni Avdija flirted with a triple-double in this matchup, recording 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds in a dominant display of two-way play. He was a big presence for the Blazers on the offensive end of the floor and also drew many fouls throughout the evening, making 9 of 14 shots from the free throw line. His five free-throw misses and eight turnovers hampered what would have been a stellar performance, but overall, the Blazers would not have been close in the end without him tonight. Avdija's ability to create for teammates and attack the rim kept the Portland offense functioning at a high level, even when the team struggled to maintain its early momentum.

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Lillard Leads Scoring While Henderson Struggles

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was the Blazers' leading scorer in the contest, and he also made four triples for the team. Having Lillard back is critical for the team's success, as they didn't have that offensive veteran leadership that they have this year. This veteran presence is a big reason why they are competing against some of the best teams in the league at this point in the season. Lillard's shooting ability provides a necessary anchor for the offense, contrasting sharply with the struggles of younger players who have yet to find their footing.

In contrast, Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson looks like a shell of himself in the first part of the season. He is struggling to figure out his role next to Lillard, and that is becoming a major issue for the coaching staff. His 5 turnovers compared to his 0 assists is a glaring stat line, and he likely won't be starting much down the line if he's going to only take 2 shots in a game and miss both of them. Simply put, he's a liability for the Blazers at the moment, and it is unfortunate given how much he has grown over the last couple of months. Henderson's inability to contribute effectively alongside the veteran guard has raised questions about the team's future rotation.

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Clingan Records Double-Double Amidst Foul Trouble

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan was dealing with foul trouble throughout this one, which limited him to just 28 minutes, less than what he is capable of. Clingan still had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, proving his value even with reduced playing time. He was actively involved in the paint, contesting shots and grabbing boards against the Lakers' frontcourt. However, he is likely not smiling a whole lot on the flight back home to Portland after the loss. Clingan's performance highlighted his potential, but the foul trouble prevented him from playing the full 30-plus minutes typically required for a dominant interior presence.

Upcoming Matchup Against The San Antonio Spurs

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of last year's playoff series. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass. This upcoming game presents an opportunity for Portland to regroup and address the issues that arose during the Lakers contest, particularly the turnover problems and the need for more consistent scoring from players beyond Lillard and Avdija.