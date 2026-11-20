Damian Lillard scored 33 points and Scoot Henderson added 27 as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, showcasing key performances from Jrue Holiday and Toumani Camara.

The Portland Trail Blazers overcame intermittent struggles to secure a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, concluding the matchup with a decisive win. The team managed to execute effectively when it mattered most, demonstrating resilience against a competitive opponent.

Leading the charge was guard Damian Lillard, who delivered his highest scoring output of the season with 33 points against his former franchise. Lillard was efficient from the field, hitting 10 of 18 shots to return to the form that defined his career over the last 15 years.

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Lillard Scores 33 Points

Lillard performance proved that the franchise remains significantly stronger when its veteran star is active and scoring at a high volume. The 33 points marked a rewarding return to prime-level production, validating the team's continued reliance on his offensive capabilities to drive their success in tight contests.

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Henderson Scores 27 Points

Guard Scoot Henderson delivered the best game of his season, scoring 27 points off the bench on 8 of 12 shooting. Henderson connected on 5 of 6 three-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds, finishing second on the team behind Donovan Clingan's 13 rebounds.

Henderson's hot start and sustained energy throughout the contest provided a crucial confidence boost for the young guard. While the team does not expect 27 points nightly, this performance offers a promising direction for Henderson to correct his slow start to the season.

Holiday Drives Defensive Edge

Guard Jrue Holiday was instrumental in the victory, leading the team with four steals and adding 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Holiday's defensive intensity was particularly impactful, as the Blazers outscored Milwaukee by 33 points during his time on the court.

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Holiday's performance recalled his prime years, providing a major tactical advantage for Portland. If the team can secure even a fraction of this defensive dominance and scoring efficiency from him, it will remain a cornerstone of their competitive strategy.

Camara Returns to Form

Forward Toumani Camara rebounded from previous struggles with 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 4 of 8 from three-point range. Camara also contributed two steals and three blocks, highlighting his defensive versatility and importance to the roster.

Kent Needs Improvement

Two-way guard Jayson Kent made his second straight start but did not match the high standard set by his teammates. Kent's underperformance has raised questions about potential rotational changes, particularly if forward Daniel Avdija returns to the lineup by the end of the road trip.