Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson lead Portland to a dominant 128-111 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers, setting a season-high for three-pointers made.

The Portland Trail Blazers delivered a decisive statement performance by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers with a final score of 128-111. This victory marks a significant win against the top team in the Eastern Conference, closing a difficult road trip on a high note. Deni Avdija emerged as the primary offensive force, finishing with 31 points to lead all scorers and guide his team to a new season-high in three-pointers made.

Avdija came out strong, scoring 25 points by the break on five made 3-pointers while adding four assists to his stat line. He finished the game with 31 points, acting as a crucial decoy in the second half while the Blazers seized control during the third quarter. His performance set the tone for an offensive explosion that Philadelphia could not contain. He shot 9-for-12 from the floor in the first half alone.

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Scoot Henderson provided the secondary spark, looking uncertain in the first half with no points before exploding in the second. The young guard scored all 17 of his points in the final 24 minutes, shooting 6-for-8 from the field which included three made threes. He finished with 17 points overall, going 6-for-12 from the field in the victory. His late surge helped Portland stay in the game before pulling away.

Supporting the duo, Jrue Holiday contributed a balanced effort with 18 points, five assists, and two steals. Jayson Kent also made a significant impact, adding nine points on three made threes. Eight different Blazers finished with at least one deep ball, showcasing the team's improved perimeter shooting across the roster. Holiday knocked down four threes, while Kent added three and Henderson contributed two.

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Portland was exceptional once again behind the arc, finishing the night shooting 45.2 percent from beyond the line. The team made a season-high 19 three-pointers, a feat highlighted by Avdija's five makes. Kent's three-pointer came right at the end of the third quarter, effectively dispelling any momentum Philadelphia was trying to grab in the closing moments of the period. This shot helped stabilize the lead and allowed the Blazers to start pulling away.

Rebounding and defense were driven by energy and effort, with Portland possessing more of both despite being on the final leg of a long road trip. The Blazers won the glass 49-33 and gave up only 42 points for the entire second half. Donovan Clingan was a force on the glass, recording 15 points and 18 rebounds. His presence altered the game significantly, outplaying former Trail Blazers in the paint and controlling the interior.

Philadelphia shot only 29.7 percent from the floor in the second half before their bench came in to inflate the mark to 35.7 percent. The defensive pressure was relentless, with three different Blazers recording a blocked shot in the second half. Clingan and Robert Williams each had two blocks for the night, disrupting the 76ers' interior scoring attempts. The physical play forced errors and halted Philadelphia's offense.

The game also featured former Blazers on the Philadelphia roster, including Anfernee Simons, Jabari Walker, Caleb Love, and Rayan Rupert. Love and Rupert did not play, while Simons had a dreadful outing with just three points in 13 minutes of play. He finished with a staggering -18 plus/minus when he left the game to start the fourth quarter. Simons eventually finished with those three points and a -13 plus/minus for the game.

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Walker was not bad with 10 points and five boards, but his contribution paled in comparison to Clingan's double-double. The disparity in interior performance was a key factor in the blowout nature of the victory. It was an all-around beat down in the second half for the Trail Blazers, who get to come home feeling really good after the performance.

The win not only improves their record but also builds momentum heading into the break. The team's ability to shoot the ball efficiently and dominate the glass proved too much for Philadelphia. The victory highlights the growing cohesion of the Portland roster, particularly on the defensive end where they forced turnovers and contested shots effectively. With key contributors like Avdija and Henderson finding their rhythm, the Blazers have positioned themselves as a dangerous opponent for any team in the league.