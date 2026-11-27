The Portland Trail Blazers 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has improved in sophomore season but remains raw overall.

Nov 16, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcannot pass without some discussion on the 7-foot-1, 270-pound Chinese big man.

There has been an undeniable, persistent and regularly impassioned conversation encircling Yang all season, who's averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game across 11 contests. If a game passes where Yang doesn't see the floor, dozens of tweets appear in Chinese demanding he's traded to a team where he'd have a bigger role.he opens up about his attempts to stay positive in the face of negative comments — particularly those from frustrated fans upset with his lack of playing time or general development.

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“It can be a lot to deal with,” Yang's interpreter, Jim Jiang, told The Athletic. “But I think for him, fortunately, he’s very resilient. ”Oct 16, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen is guarded by Golden State Warriors forward-center Draymond Green and guard Gary Payton II in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect According to Su Quan, a vetern Chinese basketball broadcaster, Yang is called 'The Hope' in China.