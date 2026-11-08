Blanche says DOJ will defend Trump officials as Democrats prepare investigations

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department would defend Trump administration officials facing investigations by incoming Democratic lawmakers.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he departs with U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche following a roundtable discussion on cybercrime in the East Room of the White House on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Trump hosted the roundtable focusing on combating cybercrime and foreign criminal networks exploiting Americans. Trump administration officials facing investigations by incoming Democratic lawmakers, while leaving open whether the department might investigate those lawmakers at “If you work in this administration, you have a lawyer: It’s me,” Blanche said Sunday in an interview with’s “State of the Union” that the department would defend incoming White House chief of staff Stephen Miller if Democrats targeted him improperly.but argued some Democrats’ rhetoric went beyond it.

Also read Trump calls for DOJ probe into Democrats over alleged threats against officials, donors

He pointed to incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia’s warning to administration officials to “lawyer up,” and to comments by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. , about deterring people from working in the Trump administration. Saturday as he called on the DOJ to investigate Democrats, accusing them of threatening administration officials and Republican donors with investigations and impeachment.

He called the alleged conduct “confirm that an investigation had begun or name any potential targets. He said it would depend on what was said and whether the conduct amounted to a crime. Blanche also saidsaid Democrats would not be intimidated and planned to investigate alleged wrongdoing involving the administration, Trump’s family and corporate allies. Democrats’ midterm victories are expected to give them control of both chambers of Congress in January.

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