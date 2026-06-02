Blanche Faces GOP Backlash Over DOJ Anti-Weaponization Fund

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confronts Republican anger over a controversial Justice Department compensation fund, straining relations between the Trump administration and Congress.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche is facing intense scrutiny from Republican lawmakers over a controversial Justice Department fund known as the Anti-Weaponization Fund . The fund, intended to compensate individuals who claim they were targeted by a weaponized DOJ during the Biden administration, has sparked backlash within the GOP.

Blanche is scheduled to appear before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the department's budget, but the hearing is expected to focus heavily on the fund. The administration has temporarily paused the fund's implementation following a court order, and President Donald Trump is reconsidering his support amid Republican opposition and legal challenges. Some Republicans fear the fund could benefit individuals convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack, a charge Blanche denies.

The intra-party conflict has complicated efforts to pass a Homeland Security spending bill, as GOP senators demand limits or elimination of the fund before they will support the legislation. The situation reflects a rare public rift between the Trump administration and congressional Republicans, with Blanche caught in the middle as he tries to assuage party concerns while defending the administration's position





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Todd Blanche Justice Department Anti-Weaponization Fund Republican Backlash Trump Administration Congress Budget Hearing January 6 Settlement Fund GOP Opposition

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