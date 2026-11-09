Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday announced the resignation of a fourth Justice Department attorney after the midterm elections.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Division Brett A. Shumate speaks during the investiture ceremony for U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden April 13, 2018 at the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC.

Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday announced the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Civil Division, the fourth Justice Department attorney to leave after the midterm elections.

Also read Blanche says DOJ will defend Trump officials as Democrats prepare investigations

"Today I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Civil Division," Blanche posted on X. "Under his leadership, the Division pursued important affirmative litigation to challenge sanctuary policies and delivered key wins in lawsuits against local policies that endangered federal law enforcement. "The Division also secured historic settlements to end illegal corporate DEI practices and shuttered dozens of clinics which were providing so-called 'gender affirming care' to minors.

We are grateful for Brett’s service at DOJ and wish him continued success.

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"with Blanche that the DOJ was seeking to revoke the U.S. citizenship of 40 naturalized citizens accused of concealing crimes, immigration fraud or other disqualifying information during the naturalization process.resigned Under Dhillon, the Civil Rights Division shifted its priorities toward issues such as religious liberty and Second Amendment rights, while also pursuing cases involving voter rolls, immigration, and alleged antisemitism on college campuses.on Thursday regarding her tenure as assistant attorney general of the division, "We ushered in the downfall of illegal DEI, we fought to protect women and girls' sports, and so much more.

"on X regarding Eisenberg that the National Security Division under him "advanced President Trump’s mission to make America safe by prosecuting terrorists and working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt planned attacks on the American people. " Reding Quiñones' office was assigned to investigate the criminal investigations into President Trump and the 2016 review of his campaign.

The grand conspiracy probe has had multipleregarding Reding Quiñones' departure on Friday, “We are grateful for Jason’s leadership in combatting violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime, including the indictment of Raúl Castro. ” The four DOJ resignations follow Democrats winning the majority of seats in both chambers of Congress in last week's elections.

Also on Friday, Trump announced that he wasA single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onA federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood.

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Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai is defending the use of taxpayer money for a series of international trips, including a $40,000 trip to Japan that he is completing before leaving office next month. Sakai said the travel