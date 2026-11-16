Blame the Organization for Butt Whoopin’ Packers Were Handed by Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It takes every player on the field for a play to succeed. It takes every player on the 53-man roster – heck, it takes all 70 on the team – to

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reacts in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt takes every player on the 53-man roster – heck, it takes all 70 on the team – to win a game.

The Green Bay Packers got sacked by the rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. All week, the players and coaches talked about how playing at Lambeau Field would help with the communication necessary to deal with the Vikings’ pressure packages. The Packers had a veteran offensive line, unlike the first game, and should have been prepared after getting blown out in the opener.

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“That was a butt-whoppin’,” coach Matt LaFleur said to kick off his introductory remarks. Yeah, it would be easy to blame the offensive line for missing blocks. It would be easy to blame LaFleur for expectingAnd all those things would be true. It’s Gutekunst’s complete and total mismanagement of the offense that has the team in its current predicament.

It was Gutekunst who used a first-round pick on left tackle Jordan Morgan in 2024, only to stunt his growth by having him play other positions for two seasons. It was Gutekunst who gave the bank to left guard Aaron Banks in 2025. It was Gutekunst who released Elgton Jenkins after shifting him to center following the signing of Banks. It was Gutekunst who drafted Anthony Belton in the second round in 2025.

It was Gutekunst, realizing the errors in his ways, who went to a rummage sale to find Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton when his offensive line got crushed to start the season. In 2019, which was LaFleur’s first season as coach, the offensive line consisted of left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley, right guard Billy Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga. That team reached the NFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, the line was Morgan at left tackle, Tomlinson at left guard, John Williams at center, Travis Glover at right guard and Belton at right tackle. It was the team’s sixth starting combination this season. With mediocre blocking, musical chairs and a lack of continuity, Green Bay has one foot on thin ice and another foot on a banana peel in the playoff race.

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The Packers should have five big-ticket investments driving the line with Morgan at left tackle, Banks at center, Sean Rhyan at center, Belton at right guard and Zach Bako-Bewele at right tackle. Banks, Rhyan and Bako-Bewele were given big contracts to sign/re-sign in free agency and Morgan and Belton are premium draft picks.

It’s not Gutekunst’s fault, obviously, that Bako-Bewele is out with a major knee injury for the second consecutive year, but there is practically no evidence that any of the four other starters he selected are good enough to be playing for a championship contender. Which is perhaps why the Vikings for the second time this season showed the world that the Packers aren’t really championship contenders.

On Sunday, Banks essentially was a healthy scratch other than a few snaps on special teams. Imagine that – the ninth-highest-paid guard in the NFL isn’t good enough to start on a team with a porous offensive line. The Packers like the 34-year-old Tomlinson so much that they moved Banks to right guard. It’s a position he didn’t play at Notre Dame and hasn’t played in the NFL.

“We were going to shuffle up the O-line a little bit,” LaFleur explained after the game. “I think Laken’s been doing a pretty good job and we put him back to his natural position, and we were going to let Banks compete at the right guard. He doesn’t have a ton of time on task at that position, so we went the way we did tonight.

” Banks should be a bedrock on the line, a reliable pass protector and power blocker. Instead, he couldn’t even unseat Travis Glover, who had missed the last four games with a knee injury, to be a starter at right guard on Sunday. At left guard, he is behind Tomlinson, a past-his-prime lineman grabbed off a practice squad. Offensive lines need to be powering teams into the playoffs.

This offensive line is powering the team into a ditch. At this point, LaFleur and his coaches seem to be in the chucking-crap-at-a-wall-and-seeing-what-sticks phase of the season. Things should improve once Rhyan returns to the lineup, potentially against the Rams following the make-believe bye week.

However, it’s not as if Rhyan as the ninth-highest-paid center in the league was playing like he was the ninth-best center at the time of his ankle injury at Detroit. The personnel problems have been exacerbated by the clown show of learning before every game which five blockers will play the five positions. Continuity seems like a punch line to a joke rather than a plan on the offensive line.

And to top it all off, LaFleur and Love seemed to be expecting the blockers to perform like Fordham’s famous Seven Blocks of Granite line, which included Vince Lombardi, rather than the Five Blocks of Swiss. To summarize the first half: Love dropped back to pass, the receivers ran downfield routes and Love got sacked. Love was sacked five times in the first half, which tied for the most for any full game in the LaFleur era.

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The sack total swelled to eight through two-and-a-half quarters, tied for the most allowed by any team this season. It was almost as if the Packers didn’t watch the success the Bills had with a quick passing game during their convincing win on Monday night at Minnesota last week.

“It’s obviously a bad decision, because our quarterback was getting abused just like he did in the first game,” LaFleur said. “We had called some of that early on, and it really wasn’t successful until the second half. ” Finally, the Packers pivoted and they almost got back in the game, which led to this remarkable combination of stats, with Love throwing quick and still getting pressure at a staggering level.

November 15, 2026 “I think we had some success in the second half jumping the ball, doing some things, but I think to your point, when you’re facing a defense that’s pressuring that way, you’ve got to be able to get the ball out quick and have those answers and find the holes in the defense,” Love said. Love noted the complexity and challenges of dealing with the Vikings' defensive front but also said the Vikings didn’t do anything they hadn’t seen on film during the week of prep.

So, in other words, the linemen were not prepared mentally and overmatched physically.

“It’s missed opportunities, that’s all it is,” Love said, “and the conversations are what can we do better? What plays can we do better to get the ball out? Obviously, whatever we were calling right there was not working. ”The players are the players and the coaches are the coaches.

Help is not on the way. Gutekunst picked the blockers. LaFleur picked Luke Butkus to coach them. Ultimately, Gutekunst handed LaFleur a pile of chicken feathers.

With seven games remaining, starting with Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and the Rams next week, and a daunting road ahead just to squeak into the playoffs, it’ll be up to LaFleur and Love to turn them into something other than the chicken crap the Packers drowned in on Sunday. Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel.

E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design.

In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.