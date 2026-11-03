Blakeman Gains Ground in NY Gubernatorial Race Amid Polling Shifts

Pollster John McLaughlin claims Bruce Blakeman is closing the gap with Kathy Hochul, citing demographic shifts and strong independent support ahead of Election Day.

Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman is gaining significant momentum in New York's gubernatorial race, according to John McLaughlin, the CEO and Partner at McLaughlin & Associates, a prominent polling firm. During an Election Day appearance, McLaughlin stated that Blakeman has effectively put incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul on the defensive, challenging the widely accepted narrative of a secure Democratic hold on the state's highest office. The assertion highlights a tightening contest that has captured the attention of political analysts and voters alike as Election Day proceedings unfold across the Empire State.

McLaughlin Analyzes Polling Data Trends

McLaughlin emphasized his preference for identifying underdog victories, noting that he has been working with his long-time friend, Bruce Blakeman, for an extended period. He pointed to a recent shift in polling data that suggests Blakeman is performing stronger than previous metrics indicated. McLaughlin referenced a poll conducted by Sienna Polling last week, which showed Blakeman winning the support of independent voters. This demographic is critical, as they constitute approximately 20 percent of the total electorate in New York gubernatorial elections. According to McLaughlin, securing roughly 25 percent of the Democratic vote is necessary to achieve a winning coalition, making the independent bloc a pivotal factor in the outcome.

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Marist College Poll Shows Independent Flip

The polling landscape appeared to shift dramatically within a short timeframe, according to McLaughlin's analysis. While the Sienna Poll initially showed Blakeman trailing by a margin of 51 to 40, a subsequent poll released just two days later by Marist College indicated a reversal in momentum. The Marist College poll, which is funded by the state, showed Blakeman leading with 49 percent to Hochul's 39 percent, with significant gains among independent voters. McLaughlin argued that the earlier Sienna Poll may have underestimated Blakeman's support due to inaccurate racial demographics that did not reflect actual turnout patterns typical in gubernatorial years. He estimated that Blakeman is actually between four and six points behind Hochul, suggesting the race is far closer than public perception might indicate.

Super PAC Spending Signals Competitive Race

The intensity of the campaign has been further underscored by the substantial financial investments from both sides, particularly from Hochul's super PAC. McLaughlin noted that if voters in New York did not believe the race was competitive, the flood of attack advertisements would be unnecessary. He highlighted that Hochul contributed $4 million to the Democrat Governors Association to fund this super PAC, a move that signals a recognition of Blakeman's viability as a serious threat. The aggressive advertising campaign, which has dominated television screens over the last two months, is interpreted by McLaughlin as an admission that Blakeman is close enough to potentially defeat the incumbent governor.

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Key Demographic Shifts and Policy Concerns

Beyond polling numbers, McLaughlin identified specific demographic and policy issues driving voter sentiment. He claimed that Blakeman is currently winning Jewish voters by a margin of two to one in New York. This support is attributed to Hochul's record on reducing anti-Semitism in the state, which McLaughlin argues has been insufficient. Furthermore, he pointed to public safety concerns as a major catalyst for voter movement, specifically criticizing Hochul's plans to shut down Rikers Island. McLaughlin argued that releasing thousands of criminals back into the community due to prison closures exacerbates crime rates, urging residents to vote for Blakeman if they wish to remain in New York and prioritize public safety.

Implications for the November Outcome

If Blakeman were to secure a victory, it would represent one of the most significant political upsets of the current cycle. McLaughlin described such a win as a great night for the Republican Party, signaling a potential realignment in New York politics. The combination of strong independent support, demographic shifts among Jewish voters, and voter concerns regarding crime and prison reform creates a volatile electoral environment. As Election Day progresses, all eyes remain on New York, where the interplay of polling data, demographic trends, and last-minute campaign strategies could determine the next Governor of New York.