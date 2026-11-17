Blake Shelton opens up about his stepdad role, sharing specific daily routines with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, including football and music lessons.

Blake Shelton recently revealed the intimate, daily rituals that define his relationship with his stepchildren, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. The 50-year-old country star described a routine that balances high-energy physical activity with quiet, mentorship-focused moments. These interactions highlight his deep integration into the family unit alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani.

Daily Football Rituals With Youngest Son

Shelton identifies his most cliché yet consistent dad habit as throwing a football with Apollo, their youngest son, who is currently 12 years old. This daily tradition lasts approximately 30 minutes and occurs immediately after the children return home from school. Apollo enjoys jumping on a trampoline during these sessions while Shelton throws the ball to him for him to catch mid-air.

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Blake Shelton

football throwing routine serves as an energetic outlet for the family dynamic. Shelton humorously noted that the activity effectively "wears out" Apollo before transitioning into a calmer segment of their evening. This structured playtime underscores Shelton's commitment to maintaining an active and engaging presence in his stepson's daily life.

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Musical Mentorship For Middle Son

In contrast to the physical exertion with Apollo, Shelton dedicates roughly 20 minutes to a more sedentary, educational activity with Zuma, who is 18 years old. These sessions revolve around Zuma playing the guitar and introducing Shelton to new music. The role reversal is significant, as Shelton is not teaching the teen, but rather learning from him.

Shelton explained that Zuma frequently asks, "Have you heard this song? Have you heard of this artist?" before directing Shelton to listen to specific tracks. This daily musical exchange happens almost every single day. The country singer expressed deep appreciation for this dynamic, stating he loves the interaction and eagerly anticipates the return of his stepchildren home.

Established Stepfather Role Since 2015

The bond between Shelton and Stefani's three sons has been recognized by insiders since at least August 2020. A source told Us Weekly that Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo view Shelton as a "father figure." The insider emphasized that the boys look up to Shelton in a significant way and that he has earned their respect through consistent effort and reliability.

Shelton has been transparent about the nuances of being a stepparent. In a 2021 interview, he described his role as "very serious." He compared the difficulty of step-parenting to biological parenting, noting that his own stepfather is one of his heroes. Shelton cited this personal history as a primary inspiration for the kind of father figure he strives to be for Stefani's children.

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Family Bonding And Cultural Influence

Shelton's influence extends to the family's cultural consumption, particularly regarding music. He revealed that the family listens to "a lot of country music" under his guidance. Shelton joked to hosts in a later reflection that the boys know more about the genre than their mother ever anticipated. This shared musical interest helps solidify his place within their household routine.

The relationship traces back to 2015 when Stefani and Shelton began dating. Both had recently ended high-profile marriages; Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert. The timing allowed both parties to focus on blending their families. Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo have been central to this new family structure since the beginning.

Public Recognition Of Family Priorities

Shelton publicly praised Stefani's dedication to her children during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which occurred two years after they started dating. He gave a speech emphasizing that motherhood is Stefani's number one priority. He observed that this commitment remains unchanged nearly a decade after they first met.

He stated that being a mother is the most important thing in Stefani's life, a quality he described as rare in the entertainment business. This public acknowledgment reinforces the stability of the family unit. Shelton's daily efforts with Apollo and Zuma are part of a broader pattern of prioritizing his stepchildren's emotional and social development.