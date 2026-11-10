Blake Lively Wears Ryan Reynolds Shirt After Legal Win

Blake Lively shares a photo wearing husband Ryan Reynolds's Thom Browne shirt. This follows her recent legal victory over Justin Baldoni, who was ordered to pay her over $407,000 in costs.

Blake Lively returned to her lighthearted social media presence by posting an Instagram mirror selfie on the weekend, showcasing a piece of clothing borrowed from her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The 39-year-old actress wore a light-blue Thom Browne button-down shirt featuring an embroidered goose and greenery design. She captioned the image with the advice to find a partner you can share your wardrobe with, highlighting the playful nature of their relationship.

Lively Shares Ryan Reynolds Closet Items

The actress paired the designer shirt with straight-leg jeans and loafers, accessorizing with a navy-blue bandana. She also carried a vintage blue denim Hermes Kelly bag, which she explicitly clarified was not her husband's property. While the Thom Browne shirt originally retailed for $990, the vintage Hermes bag is significantly more valuable, with similar models selling for approximately $23,000 at Sotheby's auction house. Lively has a history of incorporating Reynolds's clothing into her personal style, noting on previous occasions that she enjoys sharing his wardrobe items.

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It Ends with Us Wardrobe Choices

This isn't the first time Lively has utilized Reynolds's closet for fashion or professional purposes. During the production of the 2024 romance-drama It Ends with Us, the actress integrated several of her husband's shirts and socks into the wardrobe for her character, Lily Bloom. She explained to the Today show that she borrowed items from Reynolds and their friend Gigi Hadid to dress the character. Lively described the approach as similar to a wedding tradition, incorporating something old, something borrowed, and something new into the costume design.

Legal Settlement with Justin Baldoni

The recent fashion post comes months after Lively resolved a high-profile legal dispute with It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni. The settlement was announced on May 4, just two weeks before their trial was scheduled to commence. Following the announcement, Lively made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala on May 5, wearing a vintage Spring 2006 Atelier Versace gown. This public appearance was widely interpreted as a demonstration of confidence and an effort to show she was not retreating from the controversy.

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Court Awards $407,451.75 in Costs

In a significant legal development in August, US District Judge Lewis J Liman ruled that Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, must pay Lively $407,451.75 in attorney fees and court costs. Lively had initially requested $8,035,040.88 for expenses related to fighting the defamation countersuit. However, the judge determined that the total number of hours claimed was unreasonable and that media relations activities were not integral to defending against the defamation claim. Consequently, the court denied reimbursement for time spent on press coverage.

Legal Teams Claim Historic Victory

Lively's legal team, comprising Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb, framed the ruling as a historic precedent under California law. They stated that the verdict demonstrates the real consequences of bringing retaliatory lawsuits and emphasized that Lively's case was about accountability rather than money. Conversely, Bryan Freedman, the attorney representing Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, described the verdict as a significant victory for his clients. He argued that the judge's decision sends a clear message regarding the scope of recoverable costs in such legal battles, highlighting the ongoing tension between the parties involved in the film's production.