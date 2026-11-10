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Blake Lively swipes Ryan Reynolds’ $990 shirt: ‘Find a husband who you can share clothes with’

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Blake Lively swipes Ryan Reynolds’ $990 shirt: ‘Find a husband who you can share clothes with’
Page Six Style · Celebrity News · Blake Lively
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Who needs a stylist when you have a stylish spouse?

She piled on plenty of Neale’s jewelry for the occasion. Last week, however, she reemerged at an Upper East Side event in support of her pal Brent Neale,She topped off her night-out ensemble with plenty of Neale’s bling, including a pair of $38,850 diamond-covered bow earrings and four dazzling statement rings.

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Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Lively snagged one of her spouse's Thom Browne button-downs for a mirror selfie.

“Find a husband you can share clothes with,” the"It Ends With Us" star captioned her Instagram Story. BFA.com / BACKGRID

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