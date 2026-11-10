Blake Lively swipes Ryan Reynolds’ $990 shirt: ‘Find a husband who you can share clothes with’

Who needs a stylist when you have a stylish spouse?

She piled on plenty of Neale’s jewelry for the occasion. Last week, however, she reemerged at an Upper East Side event in support of her pal Brent Neale,She topped off her night-out ensemble with plenty of Neale’s bling, including a pair of $38,850 diamond-covered bow earrings and four dazzling statement rings.

Community GuidelinesOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:Racist, sexist, or homophobic commentsStay on topic and share your passion.

Also read Ryan Reynolds Makes Exciting Wrexham Prediction After Dramatic Week

Feel free to elaborate to get your point across. Protect your community. Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines.

Advertisement

Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Lively snagged one of her spouse's Thom Browne button-downs for a mirror selfie.

“Find a husband you can share clothes with,” the"It Ends With Us" star captioned her Instagram Story. BFA.com / BACKGRID