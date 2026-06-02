Blake Lively Seeks Damages from Justin Baldoni After Settlement

Following a confidential settlement in her dispute with actor Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is pursuing monetary damages in court, arguing she suffered harm from retaliatory actions. The involved parties' legal teams reiterate a commitment to safe workplaces while Baldoni's counsel criticizes the request as unwarranted.

On Monday, June 1, a hearing took place in a New York City courtroom where attorneys for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni convened to address Lively's pursuit of damages following the out-of-court settlement of their high-profile dispute.

The hearing did not include the principal parties; both Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 42, were absent. This proceeding represents a new phase in a legal saga that captured public attention, focusing on the financial repercussions and accountability stemming from the initial settlement agreement





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Settlement Damages Legal Dispute Retaliation Defamation Court Hearing New York Sexual Harassment

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