Blake Lively's $35 Trench Coat: The Perfect Spring Jacket

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift both prove that a trench coat is a versatile and practical addition to any wardrobe. This classic piece can elevate casual outfits, add a cool factor to date-night looks, and provide windproof protection for spring and summer days. With a similar style available for just $35, it's an affordable way to update your wardrobe this season.

While Blake Lively 's style is often associated with glamorous red carpet looks, she proves that she's also a master of casual chic. Recently spotted at Fendi's Baguette handbag relaunch party in New York City, Lively dressed down in a black tank top and high-waisted jeans, but her outfit was instantly elevated with a versatile trench coat she nonchalantly draped over her shoulders.

This collared outerwear featured a double-breasted silhouette with glossy black buttons and adjustable buckled cuffs, showcasing a look that's both practical and stylish. The thin texture and subtle accents of the trench coat make it an easy piece to wear with any outfit, from casual basics to formal attire. Its smooth finish also ensures windproof protection for those gusty spring and summer days. Taylor Swift is another celebrity who understands the power of a trench coat.

During a date night in London with fiancé Travis Kelce, Swift wore a sophisticated leather trench, demonstrating how this classic piece can add a cool factor to any look. Lively's styling of her trench coat is a perfect example of how to use it for color-blocking or to frame outfits. She paired her black trench with darker staples, spicing up the look with black patent leather pumps, colorful rings, sparkling earrings, a gleaming gold watch, and a diamond collar necklace.

The star also carried a black version of Fendi's iconic Baguette shoulder bag, covered in small, rounded mirrors for a high-shine finish. Like Lively, you can easily wear a trench coat with basics or denim, but it looks especially chic when paired with a knee-length or mini dress. While pumps can match the sophisticated feel, classic penny loafers or low-heeled boots provide an elegant complement, and low-top sneakers are perfect for adding a cool, carefree finish to more casual outfits.

A trench coat is a practical piece you'll reach for constantly, as seen on Lively. Its sharp details and classic silhouette make it an elevated addition to any look this season. Even stars need a casual outing now and then, and Lively's recent off-duty style is a great example of this.

While stopping by the newly opened Go Greek Yogurt in New York City, the actress layered a casual outfit with a soft jacket style we instantly loved - and found a similar take for less than $35. This style is perfect for those who want to add a touch of elegance to their casual wardrobe without breaking the bank





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Taylor Swift Trench Coat Spring Fashion Versatile Style Affordable Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blake Lively Gushes Over Ryan Reynolds' Muscles, Looks Similar to Justin BaldoniBlake Lively, 38, shared a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories that showed her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 49, baring his biceps in a white tank top. She also shared close-up snaps of his buff biceps, which appeared to mirror Justin Baldoni's signature tank top look. The post came just three weeks after Lively's humiliating settlement with Baldoni, following her sexual harassment and retaliation allegations against him.

Read more »

Blake Lively Gushes Over Ryan Reynolds' Muscles in Tank Top Look Alike to Justin BaldoniBlake Lively shared photos of Ryan Reynolds in a tank top on Instagram, showing off his muscles, weeks after settling a legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Reynolds' look mirrored Baldoni's style, amid ongoing fallout from the lawsuit.

Read more »

Blake Lively Praises Ryan Reynolds' Muscles Amid Post-Settlement Social Media PostBlake Lively shared affectionate Instagram Stories about husband Ryan Reynolds' physique, drawing parallels to her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, weeks after settling her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni. The post highlights Reynolds' appearance in a tank top, reminiscent of Baldoni's signature look, while legal details emerge about the costly settlement and ongoing fee disputes.

Read more »

Evoke Entertainment Closes $35 Million Production Financing FacilityEvoke Entertainment has closed a senior secured production financing facility of up to $35 million with an eye toward expanding its film & TV output.

Read more »