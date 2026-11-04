Blake Lively Makes a Big, Bold, Blue-Sequin Return to the New York Party Scene

Returning to the Upper East Side in vintage Chanel, Blake Lively brought her penchant for sparkle to a rare evening out in the city.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Blake Lively is certainly back in her element. Lively stepped out in New York City to attend the holiday collection launch of jeweler Brent Neale at Majorelle in the Upper East Side, making a sparkling return to the party circuit.

The actor and beauty founder donned a midnight-blue sequin minidress from Chanel’s fall 1994 collection. The strapless archival number featured a scalloped, petal-like neckline, with black satin bows running down the fitted bodice. She paired it with a black leather Chanel bucket bag, black Christian Louboutin Bis Un Bout pumps with transparent panels and ankle straps, and glittering statement earrings and rings by Brent Neale. Her blonde hair was swept into glossy, side-parted Hollywood waves.

Also read Blake Lively Is Back on the Upper East Side for Glamorous Night Out With Friends

Serena van der Woodsen, is that you?alum, whose on-screen alter ego was rarely one to shy away from a fabulous party and who, IRL, famously styles herself, has long shared that affinity for dressing up. The appearance marks a return to the spotlight for Lively, who has kept a relatively low public profile in recent months.

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She was last widely photographed at the FIFA World Cup final in July, where she took a decidedly more casual approach to dressing, supporting Argentina in a blue-and-white striped shirt, jeans, and a white tank top. But party season is where Lively really shines. Her wardrobe is a veritable sweet shop of candy-colored dresses, high-shine fabrics, extravagant embellishments, and accessories with a sense of humor and novelty.

Recall that, sequined Stella McCartney denim, and plenty of vintage treasures, including a turquoise 1960s sequin dress worn to a Tiffany & Co. event. EvenThis latest outing finds Blake Lively returning to some of her favorite sartorial territory, and the holiday party season has only just begun. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion