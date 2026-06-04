Blake Lively joins Ryan Reynolds for frozen yogurt treat in NYC

Blake Lively made her first public outing since demanding a mini trial with Justin Baldoni to win 'significant' damages, joining her husband Ryan Reynolds for a frozen yogurt treat in New York City.

Blake Lively joined her husband Ryan Reynolds in New York City for a frozen yogurt treat, marking her first public outing since demanding a mini trial with Justin Baldoni over 'significant' damages.

The actress, 38, was seen enjoying a frozen yogurt cup with Reynolds in the backseat of a sleek vehicle. Lively's blonde locks flowed down past her shoulders, and she opted for a pair of flashy earrings. Reynolds, 49, sat next to her in the spacious car and wore a light blue shirt for the daytime excursion.

The couple's outing comes after Lively's recent Instagram posts, where she shared photos of Reynolds toting a designer bag and sporting a pricy Hermes handbag. Reynolds also made an appearance on her Instagram account, where she 'drooled' over his muscles in another post. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have been spending time together in recent weeks. Lively and Reynolds are parents to four children: James, 11, Inez, nine, Betty, six, and Olin, three.

The actress received no payout from Baldoni after their explosive legal battle last month, but she has now claimed that she's entitled to a mini trial for damages against him. Lively wants her legal fees paid, plus costs, along with triple damages and punitive damages on top. Her lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, did not put an exact figure on the amount of damages they would be seeking.

The hearing took place in federal court in Manhattan, where the judge appeared to be pleading with Lively to reconsider her decision. The case has been ongoing since last month, when it was revealed that both Lively and Baldoni had settled their explosive legal battle before the May 18 trial date. Lively reposted an image of the frozen yogurt treats on her Instagram page, captioning it '@gogreekyogurt The new, limited pineapple flavor is bonkers. It needs to be a staple.

' She added praying hand emojis as the track Hot In The City by Billy Idol played in the background. The actress has been sharing photos of Reynolds to her Instagram account, including one where he sported a pricy $26,000 Hermes handbag. Reynolds also made an appearance on her Instagram account last week as she 'drooled' over his muscles in another post.

The couple's outing comes after Reynolds applauded his 'fearless' wife in a sweet Mother's Day tribute on his own Instagram stories. One snap showed the pair sharing an embrace and wrote, 'I appreciate this mother beyond measure. She is kind. She is fearless.

She's the absolute love of my life - and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love.

' Another photo captured the pair lounging outside, and the actress later reposted the tribute alongside her own message, 'I happen to be pretty fond of you too. ' Lively and Reynolds have been parents to their four children for over a decade, and their relationship has been subject to public scrutiny over the years. The couple's recent outing is a rare glimpse into their private lives, and fans are eager to see what's next for the star couple





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