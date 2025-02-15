Blake Lively Internet Backlash: 'Regina George' Vibes and Controversial Past Resurface

The ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has brought renewed attention to Lively's past controversies. Internet sleuths have unearthed old interviews and videos revealing instances of her perceived unkindness and a strong desire for creative control that sometimes clashed with industry expectations.

Blake Lively's past controversies have resurfaced online as internet sleuths delve into her history amid the ongoing legal dispute between her and her 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni. Lively, 37, rose to prominence in the 2000s thanks to her roles in 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' and as the iconic Serena Van Der Woodsen in 'Gossip Girl.

' The CW network's popular show, which premiered in 2007 and ran for five seasons, featured a talented ensemble cast including Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick. In a 2009 interview with People Magazine, Lively revealed that she initially disliked Badgley's casting on 'Gossip Girl.' She admitted to actively trying to turn her co-stars against him, claiming she was unhappy with his selection. However, she later realized that Badgley was a pleasant and charming individual, and her efforts ultimately failed. Lively and Badgley dated from 2007 to 2010. Executive producer Joshua Safran told Vanity Fair in 2017 that the couple's breakup was kept discreet from the crew, a feat difficult to accomplish in today's social media landscape. Safran attributed their successful secrecy to their professionalism and the commitment to keeping their personal lives separate from the show's narrative. During her appearance at the 2022 Forbes Power Women's Summit, Lively discussed her desire for creative involvement in her projects. She expressed a need for 'authorship' and a desire to contribute to the storytelling process beyond simply acting. While some production teams welcomed her input, she acknowledged encountering resistance from others who viewed her involvement as overstepping boundaries. Lively described the experience as challenging, as she aimed to balance her creative aspirations with the expectations of her role. Adding further fuel to the fire, a 2016 interview with Norwegian entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa resurfaced recently. During the 'Café Society' press tour, Flaa congratulated Lively on her pregnancy, to which Lively responded with, 'Congrats on your little bump.' Flaa, who was not pregnant, found the encounter awkward and uploaded the video with the caption, 'The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.' The video quickly gained traction online, amassing millions of views and sparking discussions about Lively's perceived behavior. Adding to the controversy, a video from the London premiere of 'It Ends With Us' shows Lively receiving a pink and white friendship bracelet from a reporter. While she expresses gratitude, she mentions that it doesn't coordinate with her outfit and plans to wear it later. Social media users criticized her response, labeling it as 'Regina George vibes' and drawing comparisons to the popular 'Mean Girls' character known for her snobbish and demeaning behavior





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BLAKE LIVELY JUSTIN BALDONI GOSSIP GIRL IT ENDS WITH US CONTROVERSY REGINA GEORGE MEAN GIRLS ACTRESS LEGAL BATTLE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blake Lively Faces Backlash After 'Another Simple Favor' Promotion Amidst Legal Battle With Justin BaldoniDespite receiving support from director Paul Feig, Blake Lively has faced criticism from fans following the promotion of her new film 'Another Simple Favor' amidst a legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.

Read more »

Blake Lively Seeks Gag Order Amidst Public Backlash with Justin BaldoniBlake Lively is taking legal action to curb the public discourse surrounding her conflict with Justin Baldoni. The two have been engaged in a heated battle in the court of public opinion, with both sides making accusations and releasing statements that have fueled the fire. Lively's legal team aims to impose a gag order to limit further public statements from Baldoni and his attorney, who have been vocal in their criticism of Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Read more »

Blake Lively Faces Backlash for Promoting New Film Amidst Justin Baldoni LawsuitBlake Lively is facing criticism from fans for promoting her new film, 'Another Simple Favor,' while embroiled in a legal battle with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni. Some users expressed their disapproval, stating they would no longer support her work, while others defended Lively and pledged to watch the film in her support.

Read more »

How Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Reacted to A Simple Favor 2 BacklashBlake Lively and Anna Kendrick are disappointed by the hate shown online toward ‘A Simple Favor 2,’ a source tells Us Weekly exclusively

Read more »

Blake Lively's Legal Team Slams Ryan Reynolds' Partner's Lawsuit as 'Abuser Playbook'Blake Lively's legal team continues to fight back against accusations from Ryan Reynolds' producing partner, charging his lawsuit as 'retaliation' against her sexual harassment claims. The statement accuses Baldoni of using 'DARVO' tactics, denying, attacking, and reversing victim and offender roles. Lively's lawyers claim Baldoni is leveraging his billionaire co-founder's resources to overwhelm public understanding of the situation.

Read more »

Justin Baldoni drags Taylor Swift into heated legal battle with Blake LivelyJustin Baldoni mentioned Taylor Swift in his heated legal battle with 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively. The actor claimed Lively pressured him using Swift's friendship.

Read more »