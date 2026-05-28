Blake Lively Gushes Over Ryan Reynolds' Muscles in Tank Top Look Alike to Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively shared photos of Ryan Reynolds in a tank top on Instagram, showing off his muscles, weeks after settling a legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Reynolds' look mirrored Baldoni's style, amid ongoing fallout from the lawsuit.

Blake Lively recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories showcasing her husband Ryan Reynolds ' toned biceps while he wore a white tank top, a look reminiscent of her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni .

The actress, 38, captioned one selfie 'delicious' as she and Reynolds, 49, enjoyed a sunny patio moment, with the post set to the song 'Yummy Yummy Yummy' by Ohio Express. The display of affection comes just weeks after Lively reached a settlement with Baldoni, 42, over her sexual harassment and retaliation allegations, a legal battle that had drawn significant public attention.

Reynolds, who was drawn into the dispute after Baldoni's countersuit accused him of aggressive behavior during a 2023 meeting at the couple's New York penthouse, appeared relaxed and buff in the photos, mirroring Baldoni's signature tank top style seen on multiple occasions. The posts highlight Lively's enduring affection for her husband after 15 years together and four children.

The settlement, announced three weeks before the scheduled trial on May 18, surprised many as Lively's lawsuit had been stripped of sexual harassment claims by a judge just a month earlier. Reynolds had been caught in the crossfire, with Baldoni's defunct countersuit alleging Reynolds swore and berated him in a tirade. Text messages unsealed during the legal battle showed Reynolds referring to Baldoni as a 'dumb-dumb' and an 'inexplicably toxic mess.

' A source told Daily Mail that Reynolds supported the settlement, believing it was best for Lively to move forward. Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed Lively settled because she was scared to testify, arguing that a trial would have exposed her lies, and noted she ended up with nothing in the settlement.

Despite the resolution, Lively continues to pursue legal fees and damages tied to Baldoni's failed $400 million defamation suit, though a judge recently rejected her request to file additional briefs. The legal feud, which cost the co-stars an estimated $60 million combined, ended with a joint statement acknowledging Lively's claims deserved to be heard, but no money exchanged hands.

Lively had alleged she lost nearly $300 million in earnings due to an alleged smear campaign, but the settlement did not include any payment. Sources in Baldoni's camp expressed relief at the outcome. Amidst the legal turmoil, Lively's social media post serves as a reminder of her personal life with Reynolds, with whom she shares daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, and son Olin, 3.

The couple, married since 2012, continue to present a united front despite the public scrutiny surrounding Lively's case





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Justin Baldoni Legal Settlement Instagram

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wrexham Faced With New Challenge For First Time Under Rob Mac and Ryan ReynoldsThe Red Dragons missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Read more »

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Left Blake Lively for Hollywood Event Due to Her 'Polarizing Image'—'Better if He Flew Solo'Is their marriage okay?

Read more »

News Digest: Kelly Ripa, Robert Pattinson, Enola Holmes, Jack Quaid, Kevin Costner, Jon Cryer, Blake Lively, Sullivan's Crossing, Mother's DayThe latest news features Kelly Ripa's panic-stricken experience, A24 releasing a teaser trailer for their movie, Netflix sharing the teaser trailer for Enola Holmes 3, Jack Quaid signing on for a Western movie, updates on Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 and news related to several other TV and movie events, including how Jon Cryer addressed a question about a Charlie Sheen reunion and how famous actors celebrated milestones like Kelly Monaco's 50th birthday and Ryan Reynolds's Mother's Day message to Blake Lively on Instagram

Read more »

Blake Lively Gushes Over Ryan Reynolds' Muscles, Looks Similar to Justin BaldoniBlake Lively, 38, shared a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories that showed her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 49, baring his biceps in a white tank top. She also shared close-up snaps of his buff biceps, which appeared to mirror Justin Baldoni's signature tank top look. The post came just three weeks after Lively's humiliating settlement with Baldoni, following her sexual harassment and retaliation allegations against him.

Read more »