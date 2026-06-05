Blake Lively enjoys frozen yogurt date with husband Ryan Reynolds after dragging Justin Baldoni back to court

The couple have been married since 2012 and are the parents of four kids — daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, as well as son Olin, 3.

The couple stepped out for a sweet treat in New York City on Wednesday on the heels of the “Gossip Girl” alumTheImageDirect.com The actress, 38, wore her long, blonde hair down for the outing and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, while her husband opted for a light blue shirt.

The “Deadpool” star, 49, took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of his fro-yo from Go Greek Yogurt, decked out with chocolate chips. Lively reposted the shot to her own Stories, adding the track “Hot In The City” by Billy Idol as audio and writing, “@gogreekyogurt The new, limited pineapple flavor is bonkers. It needs to be a staple.

”Lively, notably, was a no-show in a New York City federal courtroom Monday for a hearing discussing damages related to Baldoni’sLively is now requesting that Baldoni, 42, pay her legal fees and any additional costs from the case, asking to be awarded triple damages and punitive damages. The outing came on the heels of Lively dragging her “It Ends With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni back to court.

The actress is requesting compensation for legal fees pertaining to Baldoni’s dismissed defamation lawsuit. TheImageDirect.com





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