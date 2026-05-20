Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Upstate New York Dream Compound: Unpaid Contractor Debt and Legal Turmoil

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' upstate New York property, a luxury construction site with more than $2.1 million in unpaid contractor debts, is currently undergoing a legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. This saga has added to the ongoing saga of their hindered construction. Gossip Girl alum Lively, describing the secluded estate as 'heaven,' has been at odds with Baldoni, escalating legal fees and damages, while contractors, seeking payment for various services, now hold a mechanism's lien against the property.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ’ sprawling upstate New York dream compound, a luxury construction site with unpaid contractor debt s totaling $2.1 million, is now in the spotlight after a series of personal legal issues.

Gossip Girl alum Lively, who describes the secluded 110-acre estate as heaven and the most beautiful place in the world, has been embroiled in a legal war with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, which resulted in escalating fees and damages. The saga of their long-delayed mega-project, described as an ultra-luxury compound with plans for a main residence, pool house, gym, and extensive geothermal systems, has left contractors seeking payment for various services.

Leaks, messages, and legal filings in the case suggest the dispute may yet further strain the couple's finances





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Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Upstate New York Dream Compound Unpaid Contractor Debt Legal Turmoil Contractors Mechanic's Liens Flowcon Inc Flowflower Construction Steering Dreams Homes Greenבלות Homes Liberty Bridge John Sage Design Work

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