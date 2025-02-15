Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Decline Settlement, Legal Battle Continues

After rejecting mediation and settlement talks, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal dispute over alleged sexual harassment and reputational damage intensifies.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached an impasse in their legal battle, opting to forgo settlement discussions and mediation. In a joint letter filed with the court and obtained by Fox News Digital, legal representatives for both Lively and Baldoni informed Judge Lewis Liman that further settlement negotiations would be premature. They also asserted that mediation and the standard discovery protocols were deemed inappropriate for this specific case.

Judge Liman, concurring with the stance of the 'It Ends With Us' stars, granted the order on Thursday. Fox News Digital has reached out to both parties for additional comment. The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni escalated in December when Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights department, later transferred to federal court, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and other grievances against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath. Baldoni, in his counter-lawsuit filed in January, vehemently denied Lively's accusations, claiming they were fabricated to salvage her reputation following the fallout surrounding the movie's press tour. Baldoni's legal team argued that Lively lacked evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and instead sought to repair her public image by falsely accusing him and others of sexual harassment. Both parties have maintained their innocence against the respective allegations.Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are facing a February 18 deadline to submit an amended complaint against Baldoni. Simultaneously, they intend to file a motion to dismiss Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit. The deadline for Lively's legal team to file this dismissal motion is March 20. Lively and Reynolds' legal team has also issued subpoenas for phone records belonging to Baldoni and other individuals implicated in the courtroom battle over the alleged plot to damage Lively's reputation. Lively's lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, stated in a statement to Fox News Digital: 'Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year.' We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court.' However, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, denounced this move as a 'fishing expedition.





