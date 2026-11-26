Rams running back Blake Corum logged 32 carries for 184 yards, marking the most by any NFL back this season and lifting Los Angeles to 7-4.

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum delivered a historic performance on Wednesday night, rushing for a career-high 184 yards on 32 carries in a decisive 26-13 victory against the Green Bay Packers. The game concluded at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, marking a significant milestone for the franchise and the entire National Football League. Corum's workload represented the highest single-game carry total for any NFL running back during the current season, surpassing all other players in volume.

Blake Corum achieved this massive workload milestone without holding the official starting job title, highlighting a dramatic shift in the Los Angeles Rams backfield dynamics. Kyren Williams retains the designation of starter, but the statistical distribution during the team's current five-game winning streak tells a different story. Corum has accumulated 508 rushing yards on 88 carries, compared to Williams' 71 attempts over the same period, effectively blurring the lines between primary contributor and backup.

Also read Rams Beat Packers 26-13 as Blake Corum Sets Record with 184 Yards

This specific performance makes Corum the first Rams running back to exceed 30 carries in a single game since Todd Gurley rushed 30 times for 159 yards on October 11, 2015. That previous appearance occurred in a matchup against the same Packers franchise, adding historical symmetry to the current event. While Corum's 32 touches set a modern benchmark for the club, they fall just short of the all-time National Football League single-game record.

The official league record remains held by former Washington Commanders running back Jamie Morris, who rushed 45 times against the Cincinnati Bengals in 1988. Despite not breaking the all-time mark, Corum's efficiency and durability in the contemporary NFL era have drawn immediate and intense attention from league analysts, coaches, and fans. His ability to absorb such a heavy burden while maintaining high-level production is a rarity in the modern game.

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Head coach Sean McVay emphasized a strictly physical approach to the contest, a strategy that Corum fully embraced and executed with precision. Corum noted that the coaching staff's directive was to win through toughness, a belief he felt was validated by the team's overwhelming performance on the field. He stated that the team knew they would eventually wear out the opponent, which created necessary opportunities for big plays.

Operating behind a patchwork offensive line, Corum chipped away at the Green Bay Packers defense with relentless efficiency. He described the process as similar to a lumberjack taking an axe to a tree, suggesting that the cumulative physical toll on the defense would eventually lead to structural failure and open running lanes. This methodical approach allowed him to break through tackles and gain consistent yardage throughout the night.

Corum explained his strategic mindset regarding the physical toll on the Green Bay defense. He said he knew the Packers would get tired at some point, and that fatigue was precisely when the offense started getting chunk plays. This psychological and physical warfare was central to the Rams' victory, allowing them to control the tempo and limit the Packers' offensive opportunities.

The victory over the Green Bay Packers improved the Los Angeles Rams record to 7-4, shifting the team from a 2-4 start to a highly competitive position in the standings. This turnaround reflects a rediscovery of the team's offensive identity, centered around a bruising and reliable running game. Blake Corum's performance was a cornerstone of this resurgence, providing the team with a ground attack that defenses struggle to contain.

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Corum also celebrated a touchdown with head coach Sean McVay during the game, highlighting the strong rapport between the player and the coaching staff. The combination of Corum's durability, McVay's strategic emphasis on physicality, and the team's improved record suggests that the Rams have found a sustainable formula for success. The running back's ability to handle high-volume carries while maintaining effectiveness is a key factor in their recent momentum.

As the Rams look ahead, the continued integration of Blake Corum into the core of the offense will be critical to their playoff aspirations. His ability to absorb heavy usage and produce big plays against tough defenses like Green Bay provides Los Angeles with a versatile and dangerous threat. The team's success in balancing the workload between Corum and Williams will likely define their path forward in the competitive NFC.

The statistical significance of Corum's 32 carries cannot be understated in the context of modern NFL backfield management. By breaking the single-game threshold for the franchise for the first time in over a decade, he has set a new benchmark for running backs in Inglewood. The team's shift to a more physical style has yielded tangible results, turning a difficult start into a promising and potent finish.