Blake Corum rushed 32 times for 184 yards and a touchdown on his 26th birthday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers 26-13, winning their fifth straight game to improve to 7-4.

Blake Corum rushed 32 times for 184 yards and a touchdown on his 26th birthday as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Green Bay Packers 26-13 on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium, extending their winning streak to five games and lifting their record to 7-4.

The second-year running back added 21 receiving yards for 205 total scrimmage yards, becoming the first Rams player to score on his birthday since Isaac Bruce in 2002. He also became the first Rams running back in the Sean McVay era to carry the ball more than 30 times in a game. Corum now has a touchdown in five straight games.

Also read Rams lean on Blake Corum's 184 yards and a strong defense to defeat Packers

Rams Rushing Yards Dominate Packers

The Rams pounded out 241 total rushing yards on 47 carries, with Kyren Williams adding 46 yards and a score. Los Angeles ran the ball twice as many times as it threw it, controlling possession for 40 minutes and 40 seconds compared to Green Bay's 19:20. It marked the first time since 1984 that the Rams have had back-to-back games with 200 or more rushing yards.

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Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for just 140 yards, fewer than Corum gained on the ground. The Rams' ground attack completely tilted the game and forced Green Bay to play from behind for most of the second half. The Rams defense shut out the Packers in the second half, not allowing a first down until the 5:20 mark of the fourth quarter. Los Angeles has allowed three second-half points in its last four games combined and posted back-to-back second-half shutouts.

The unit forced three turnovers, including two interceptions of Jordan Love. Love finished with 198 yards passing, but second-half interceptions, along with an early Tucker Kraft fumble, killed any momentum for Green Bay. Byron Young and Myles Garrett each sacked Love during the fourth quarter. Emmanuel Forbes also intercepted Love, and after that pick the Rams ran the ball nine straight times to set up a Brandon McManus field goal that gave them a 26-13 lead.

Key Plays And Turnovers Decide Game

Both teams traded field goals to start the game until the Rams broke through with their first drive of the second quarter. Stafford hit wide receiver Konata Mumpfield for 24 yards, and Williams capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run, giving Los Angeles a 13-3 lead. The Packers climbed back as Love started finding Christian Watson in the passing game. Love hit Watson from six yards out to pull Green Bay within three.

After a Rams three-and-out, Love and the Packers marched down the field again. Facing fourth-and-one from the Rams 30-yard line, the Packers went for it. Love threw toward Watson along the right sideline, but Watson was hit viciously by Kamren Kinchens. Kinchens was ejected, with the hit deemed flagrant.

Watson suffered a concussion and did not return. With offsetting penalties, the Packers changed course and kicked a field goal to tie the game at 13 before halftime. The Rams imposed their physicality in the second half. On the opening drive, they went 64 yards in 14 plays and took over eight minutes off the clock, capping it with a Corum touchdown run that put them ahead 20-13.

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Blake Corum Second Half Performance

Corum had only seven carries for 23 yards in the first half, but the Rams leaned on him late. He finished with 25 carries for 161 yards in the second half, including 10 straight runs to start the fourth quarter. On one drive, facing second-and-15, he took a screen pass 14 yards to set up third-and-one before breaking off a 35-yard run. The Rams wore a uniform commemorating the Fearsome Foursome and dominated without their starting left guard and center.

They also had to move away from 13 personnel and pivot to using six offensive linemen when Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen got hurt. The team has shown it can lean on a good defense and efficient run game despite being short-handed. U2 performed at halftime at SoFi Stadium, paying tribute to Dolly Parton, but Corum stole the show.

After the game, former Cowboys wide receiver and analyst Michael Irvin said on Netflix's postgame breakdown, I do not quit on my team, like Aaron Rodgers. And yes, Aaron Rodgers was mentioned. Williams, the team's usual top back, has dealt with fumbling issues in the past, and Corum's breakout gave Rams fans optimism for the backfield with less of a load on Williams.

Green Bay, meanwhile, activated star pass rusher Micah Parsons from the PUP list before the game, opening the door to his Thanksgiving Eve debut. The Packers fell short despite the move. Los Angeles improved to 7-4 and boosted its Wild Card hopes, with the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers running away with the NFC West. After what was essentially a playoff game in November, the Rams look like a team built for the postseason.