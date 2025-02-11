Blair Singer to Adapt Karen Rose's 'Cold Blooded Liar' for Fox

Following the buzz surrounding his upcoming comedy 'Friendship,' director Blair Singer is set to adapt Karen Rose's bestselling thriller 'Cold Blooded Liar' for Fox. Singer's latest project, the quirky comedy 'Friendship,' starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, garnered critical acclaim at last year's Toronto Film Festival and is slated for a May theatrical release.

Friendship, which premiered in the Midnight Madness section of last year's Toronto Film Festival and will be hitting theaters in May, follows Craig Waterman (Robinson), a man content with his life's simple pleasures: New Balance shoes, Subway sandwiches, and Marvel movies. He lives a comfortable life in the suburbs with his wife, Tami (Kate Mara), and son, Steven (Jack Dylan Grazer), and finds fulfillment in his job at Universal Digital, a company specializing in making products more habit-forming. Craig sees no need for change or new friendships until the arrival of weatherman Austin (Rudd), a mysterious yet friendly, macho yet vulnerable individual, who disrupts Craig's carefully curated world. Austin's presence transforms everything for Craig, but the latter's obsessive and childlike nature threatens to unravel the budding friendship and potentially destroy everything else in his life.Friendship, a production of Fifth Season and BoulderLight Pictures, also features Josh Segarra and Billy Bryk, among others. Fifth Season financed and produced the film alongside BoulderLight's J. D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. DeYoung and Tracy Rosenblum serve as executive producers. A24 acquired U.S. distribution rights following the film's well-received premiere at TIFF.The news of Cold Blooded Liar's adaptation marks a new chapter for Singer, who is quickly establishing himself as a force in the entertainment industry. His unique ability to blend humor and suspense, as showcased in Friendship, makes him a perfect fit for adapting Rose's gripping thriller. With the success of Friendship and the anticipation surrounding the Cold Blooded Liar series, Singer is poised for even greater achievements in the future





