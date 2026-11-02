Blade Silvano Faces Sexual Assault Charges for Poses as Male Army Officer

Blade Silvano stands trial at Caernarfon Crown Court accused of a six-month deception involving a female Army officer persona and sexual assault by penetration.

A woman has been accused of orchestrating a months-long deception on the dating platform Plenty of Fish, posing as a male Army officer to initiate an intimate relationship with a female victim. The alleged scheme involved adopting the persona of an individual named Hunter, who claimed to be a captain and surgeon in the military. Prosecutors described the case as a cruel con that led to sexual assault charges against the defendant, who is now facing legal proceedings.

The Mechanism of the Online Deception

Blade Silvano, aged 44, allegedly created the male persona of Hunter to connect with the victim, who stated she was exclusively interested in meeting men. The two exchanged messages on Plenty of Fish, where Hunter made the victim laugh and arranged a date. Silvano held herself out as a biological man with a penis during all early conversations and the subsequent relationship. This foundational lie allowed the defendant to bypass standard safety concerns and initiate physical intimacy with the alleged victim.

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The relationship progressed to sexual encounters where Silvano maintained strict control over the environment. During these meetings, the lights were kept off or extremely low to obscure the defendant's appearance. Hunter consistently rejected offers of oral sex from the victim, instead engaging in penetrative acts before immediately retreating to the bathroom. The prosecutor noted that the defendant ensured she left the scene promptly after intimate moments occurred.

Allegations of Sexual Assault by Penetration

Silvano is on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court accused of six counts of sexual assault by penetration committed between November 2022 and June of the following year. The prosecution argues that Silvano penetrated the victim using an object, which the victim later questioned during police interviews. Silvano denies all charges, maintaining during police interviews that the alleged victim was aware she was a woman throughout their interactions.

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Despite the victim noticing that Hunter sounded somewhat feminine, she never suspected the person was actually a woman. She told police she never thought anything was amiss until a third party intervened. The defendant allegedly used the guise of medical expertise to reassure the victim, claiming a condom break was unlikely to result in pregnancy because Hunter was a doctor. This statement was part of the elaborate narrative Silvano constructed to maintain control.

Stakeholder Positions and Victim Impact

Prosecuting counsel Philip Clemo outlined the detailed nature of the con to the jury, describing it as concerted and entirely deliberate over a period of several months. Silvano allegedly claimed to be working as a doctor when he needed to leave after sex, citing a missing colleague as an excuse. The defendant would refuse to let the victim touch her groin area, claiming it was sensitive, thereby preventing physical verification of gender.

The illusion shattered when the alleged victim received a call from what she believed was Hunter's wife. This contact revealed the bombshell truth that Hunter was actually a woman. The victim told police she felt sick upon learning the truth, believing it to be a joke initially. She recalled during the relationship thinking she had never felt a penis like that, adding she did not know what object was being used during intercourse.

Real-World Impact and Trial Proceedings

The case highlights the severe emotional and physical impact of gender-based deception in dating. The victim reported that Silvano wanted to move in together and go on holiday, indicating the depth of the emotional investment created by the fraud. However, the victim insisted on seeing where Silvano lived and seeing her naked, which the defendant resisted. This resistance was a key factor in the eventual revelation of the identity.

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Blade Silvano, who has no fixed address, appeared at court ahead of the trial where the allegations are being examined. The prosecution maintains that the defendant held herself out as a man with a penis, which constituted a lie central to the sexual offenses. The trial continues as the jury listens to further evidence regarding the specific incidents of alleged penetration and the timeline of the relationship from late 2022 to mid-2023.