Blade Silvano Convicted of Sexual Assault After Posing as a Man on Plenty of Fish

Blade Silvano, 44, has been found guilty of six counts of sexual assault by penetration against a second woman, after posing as a man on a dating app. Sentencing is due next month.

Blade Silvano, 44, has been convicted of six counts of sexual assault by penetration against a second woman, after previously being jailed in 2023 for a near-identical deception. The former cafe owner, who is still serving that earlier sentence at Peterborough Prison, was found guilty at Caernarfon Crown Court. Jurors took just five hours to convict Silvano on all counts.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between November 2022 and the following June. Judge Nicola Jones told the jury that Silvano was already serving a prison sentence. Silvano will be sentenced for the latest offences next month.

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How the Alleged Plenty of Fish Deception Worked

Silvano allegedly set up a profile on the dating site Plenty of Fish and posed as a man called Hunter. After striking up an online conversation with the second woman, Silvano tricked her into meeting for sex in Liverpool, the court heard.

Silvano insisted that the lights be switched off or kept low during their encounters. The trial heard that Hunter rejected offers of oral sex and went straight to the bathroom afterwards.

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On one occasion, Hunter, who claimed to be a captain and surgeon in the Army, allegedly said his condom had broken during sex. Prosecuting counsel Philip Clemo told the court that Hunter assured the alleged victim it was very unlikely she would become pregnant, adding: 'Trust me, I'm a doctor.'

The alleged victim said she had noticed her lover sounded a little feminine, but she never thought this was anything other than a man. The revelation came when she was contacted by her lover's wife and learned that Hunter was actually a woman.

Silvano Denies Deception and Cites Academic Background

Silvano accepted in evidence that she had never served in the Army. However, she denied that she had portrayed herself as a male on Plenty of Fish and insisted that the second woman knew she was female.

Giving evidence, Silvano told her counsel, James McCrindell, that she had been a lecturer at a Cambridge college and held a doctorate in philosophy, specialising in ancient Greek. Under cross-examination by Mr Clemo, she denied that Greek myths, such as Zeus turning into a bull to seduce, were something of an inspiration to her.

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Silvano suggested she was a 'gifted con artist' and said she was talented at this, adding: 'It's a wicked thing to be talented at.' The jury rejected her account and convicted her on every count.

Earlier Conviction and Impact on Victims

Silvano was previously convicted at Cambridge Crown Court of two counts of assault by penetration in 2023. She was jailed for ten-and-a-half years and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

During that earlier trial, the jury heard that the couple first met up in December 2016 and kissed before going on to have intercourse. The victim, who referred to Silvano as a he throughout her evidence, said she believed she was having sex with a man called Blade Mendez and had never consented to intimacy with a woman.

In video interviews with police, the earlier victim said she felt sick when she learned Silvano was a woman, and that she thought it was some sort of joke. Both women were deceived into intimate relationships that were built on a fabricated male identity.