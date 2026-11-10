Blade Silvano Convicted for New Doppelganger Sexual Assault Scheme

Blade Silvano, jailed for 10½ years in 2023, is now found guilty of a fresh set of sexual assault offences after duping a second woman by posing as a man on Plenty of Fish. The 44‑year‑old will serve an additional sentence in November 2024.

Blade Silvano, 44, was convicted today of six additional counts of sexual assault after using the dating app Plenty of Fish to trick a second woman into a two‑year intimate relationship by pretending to be a man. The court found that, between November 2022 and June 2023, Silvano posed as 'Hunter', a fictitious Army captain and surgeon, and coerced the victim into sex while insisting the lights be kept low or turned off. She was already serving a 10½‑year sentence at Peterborough Prison for a previous similar deception.

How the New Fraud Operated

Silvano set up a false male profile on Plenty of Fish, claiming to be a commissioned officer. The victim, who first met 'Hunter' online, was led to believe she was engaging with a male partner who would "teach" her about sex. When the relationship began, 'Hunter' constrained the lighting to guarantee privacy and rejected oral sex, instead heading straight to the bathroom after intercourse. The offender also maintained that a broken condom would likely not result in pregnancy, citing a 'Doctor' identity to assure safety.

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Reactions from Victim and Counsel

The victim, interviewed via video, said she felt sick when she learned the man she trusted was actually a woman. She described the experience as a "wicked thing" and highlighted that she never had any contact with 'Hunter's groin, claiming it was 'sensitive'. Prosecutor Philip Clemo argued that 'Hunter' was a "gifted con artist" capable of deceiving women in a cruel and manipulative fashion. Jurors heard that "the woman never knew she was dealing with a woman" until a 'wife' contacted her.

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Legal Consequences and Future Proceedings

Silvano is currently serving the first sentence at Peterborough Prison. She will be sentenced for the newest crimes in November 2024. The earlier case, heard at Cambridge Crown Court, saw Silvano accused of having met the victim in December 2016, kissing, and later engaging in intercourse. She was convicted of two counts of assault by penetration and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely. The court emphasized the repeated pattern of deception and argued that the offender's previous convictions should affect sentencing.