Blade Runner 2099 debuts with a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score, marking the lowest rating for any live-action entry in the Ridley Scott franchise despite praise for its cyberpunk aesthetic.

Ridley Scott's highly anticipated Prime Video series, Blade Runner 2099, has officially premiered to critical audiences, securing a 72 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This latest addition to the franchise currently stands as the lowest-rated live-action installment in the entire Blade Runner history. The series stars Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh and arrives just days after its initial review embargo was lifted.

While the 72 percent score places the new series at the bottom of the live-action hierarchy, it remains slightly above the franchise's all-time lowest score held by the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which sits at 71 percent. Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 continues to hold the title of the best-rated project among recent live-action sequels and prequels. However, the original 1982 film, specifically The Final Cut released in 2007, retains the overall highest score in the entire franchise at 94 percent.

Also read Blade Runner 2099 Premiere Details Revealed: Silka Luisa And Hunter Schafer Discuss Torture Hood Horror

Critics have widely acknowledged that the new series successfully recaptures the stunning cyberpunk noir aesthetic that defined the earlier films. The narrative explores a world fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, where the social hierarchy has fundamentally shifted. In this new timeline, replicants hold power within society while humans are forced into hiding.

This reversal of roles has allowed the creators to delve into fresh thematic explorations, particularly focusing on mortality and death within a replicant-ruled society. The premise showcases the new power dynamic between replicants and humans, opening up new avenues for world-building. Showrunner Silka Luisa has taken the opportunity to better flesh out the lore of the franchise and examine the blurred thematic lines between replicants and humans.

Advertisement

The emotional core of the series is driven by the on-screen dynamic between Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh. Critics have drawn favorable comparisons between their chemistry and the duo's previous collaboration in True Detective, noting that their interaction anchors the show effectively. Much of the narrative success stems from delivering a solid arc for Yeoh and Schafer's roles, exploring a cat-and-mouse journey distinct from Harrison Ford's Deckard and Ryan Gosling's K.

Despite the visual and performance praise, the narrative structure and execution have received mixed responses from critics. Some reviewers argue that the Prime Video installment emphasizes style over substance, resulting in a viewing experience that lacks depth in certain areas. The supporting cast has been described as thinly developed, leaving little room for complex subplots. Several pundits found the pacing to be unbearably slow, citing confusing character arcs that fail to engage the audience effectively.

One major critique highlights that while the series earns high marks for its aesthetic and lead performances, the ending does not quite land for some critics. One major review awarded a near-perfect 9 out of 10 stars, praising the unique narrative direction. However, other reviews suggest that the showrunners missed opportunities to fully exploit the potential of the expanded lore.

All eight episodes of Blade Runner 2099 are scheduled for a complete release on Prime Video. The full series became available to subscribers on November 25, 2026. This staggered release allows viewers to engage with the entire narrative arc in one sitting. The debut of this new series marks a significant moment for the Ridley Scott franchise, testing whether the expanded lore and new power dynamics can sustain audience interest in the long term.