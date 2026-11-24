Blade Runner 2099 executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson discuss the show's analog aesthetic, practical set construction, and the transition to a replicant-led Los Angeles.

The highly anticipated Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099 is finally set to premiere, bringing its dystopian narrative to viewers after a prolonged development period. Set fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the new installment presents a radically altered Los Angeles where replicants have usurped power, relegating humans to second-class citizenship. The narrative centers on Cora, portrayed by Hunter Schafer, a human who goes undercover as a replicant Blade Runner. She operates alongside her partner Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, who is facing the final days of her life cycle.

As the plot unfolds, Cora struggles to maintain her disguise while investigating a deep-seated mystery. The series explores the blurring boundaries between human and replicant existence, challenging the audience's perception of identity and life. This dramatic shift in power dynamics serves as the foundation for the series, distinguishing it sharply from its predecessor while maintaining the franchise's core philosophical inquiries. The show promises to deliver a complex narrative grounded in this new societal hierarchy.

Also read Blade Runner 2099 Drops Full Season on Prime Video for Thanksgiving 2026 Binge

Blade Runner 2099 Found Its Aesthetic in a Pre IBM Universe

Executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson of Alcon Entertainment recently detailed the creative decisions behind the show's visual style, emphasizing a return to tactile, analog imagery. Kosove explained that the production team chose to honor the iconic noir aesthetic of the original films while introducing a unique variation termed sunshine noir. This approach maintains the gritty, shadowy atmosphere characteristic of the franchise but adjusts the lighting and mood to fit the new setting. The goal was to create a fresh visual identity that still feels intimately connected to the established Blade Runner universe.

Kosove stressed that Blade Runner must remain a fundamentally analog world, explicitly rejecting a digital or modern technological aesthetic. He described the setting as a pre-IBM universe, ensuring that the technology and environment feel grounded and physical rather than sleek and digital. This decision was crucial to preserving the noir tone that defines the series. Production designer Paul Inglis, who previously worked with Academy Award winner Dennis Gassner on Blade Runner 2049, collaborated closely with creator and showrunner Silka Luisa to achieve this balance. Inglis's deep knowledge of the franchise's history helped translate the analog vision into a tangible reality for the screen.

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Importance of Practical Sets for Blade Runner 2099 Production

The production team prioritized practical sets and real-world locations to enhance the authenticity of the series, avoiding the reliance on green screen or virtual sets that are common in modern television. Johnson noted that while visual effects were necessary to construct the massive scale of the world, every scene was grounded in physical environments. The team built extensive stages and traveled to locations in Prague, Barcelona, and Germany to film. This extensive shooting schedule allowed the actors to interact with real sets, creating a more immersive experience that directly impacted their performances.

Kosove highlighted that the show uses almost no green screen, a choice that required additional time and financial resources. He praised Amazon, the platform partner for the series, for supporting this practical approach. Johnson added that the physical presence of the sets allowed actors to feel they were in a genuine place, which significantly improved the quality of their work. This commitment to realism was deemed essential for the show to succeed, as the tactile nature of the environment is central to the Blade Runner experience. The producers believe that doing the real thing on set is the only way to capture the specific look and feel that fans expect.

Blade Runner 2099 Expands Story Across Eight Episodes

Expanding the Blade Runner property to a full eight-episode series offered the creative team significant flexibility in storytelling and character development. Kosove and Johnson discussed the challenges of adapting the property for the small screen, noting that the longer format allows for a deeper exploration of the noir elements and the complex world-building. The additional episodes provide the space to delve into the political and social implications of a society ruled by replicants. This structure enables a slower, more deliberate pace compared to films, allowing the mystery to unfold organically.

The collaboration between the producers, Silka Luisa, and Ridley Scott was instrumental in shaping this new vision. Scott's involvement ensured that the series remained faithful to the thematic core of the original films while allowing for fresh narrative directions. The producers emphasized that the story remains the central focus, with the visual and structural elements serving to enhance the emotional and intellectual impact of the plot. This holistic approach aims to satisfy long-time fans while welcoming new viewers into the dystopian world of Blade Runner 2099. The series represents a significant undertaking that balances reverence for the past with bold creative risks.