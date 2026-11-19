Blade Runner 2099 debuts on November 25 on Prime Video. Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh star in Ridley Scott's sci-fi sequel set in sunny Santa Monica.

The long-awaited return to the dystopian universe of Blade Runner is finally arriving with a distinct visual shift. Blade Runner 2099 is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 25, exclusively on Prime Video. This new iteration moves the franchise away from the perpetual rain and snow of previous entries into the bright, humid heat of a transformed Southern California.

Blade Runner 2099 Premieres On Prime Video November 25

The complete first season, consisting of all eight episodes, will drop on Wednesday, November 25. This release date marks the official launch of the series, bringing the next chapter of the narrative to global audiences. The production leverages the streaming platform to deliver a high-budget continuation of the iconic film series.

Also read Alcon Executives Reveal Future Plans for Blade Runner Franchise

Sunshine Noir Defined By New Santa Monica Setting

Showrunner Silka Luisa has coined the term "sunshine noir" to describe the unique aesthetic of this new installment. The story takes place in Santa Monica, a location that offers a stark contrast to the dark, rain-soaked Los Angeles of earlier films. For the first time, viewers can see the sky and the structures built atop the old city in clear daylight. This bright, sticky environment serves as the backdrop for a future where the replicant resistance has achieved victory.

Hunter Schafer And Michelle Yeoh Lead The Cast

Hunter Schafer stars as Cora, a human survivor who has spent her life changing identities to avoid detection. To survive in this new world, Cora assumes the badge of a Blade Runner. She is joined by Michelle Yeoh, who plays Olwen, a replicant Blade Runner who is nearing the end of her lifespan. The two protagonists are paired together to track down a runaway individual capable of threatening the city.

Advertisement

Ridley Scott Returns As Executive Producer

Ridley Scott returns to the franchise as an executive producer, ensuring continuity with his original vision. Silka Luisa, known for creating Shining Girls, serves as the showrunner for the series. The narrative is set fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, a time when the replicant resistance fought a war against humanity and won. Fifty years later, the replicants now run Los Angeles, fundamentally altering the social and political landscape.

Cora And Olwen Hunt The Runaway In Santa Monica

Cora takes on the dangerous job of hunting the runaway to secure a future for her younger brother. Olwen, meanwhile, faces the moral dilemma of how much of her remaining lifespan she is willing to sacrifice for the mission. The central conflict revolves around tracking the fugitive who possesses enough knowledge to destabilize the replicant-run society. This high-stakes pursuit drives the plot forward through all eight episodes of the inaugural season.