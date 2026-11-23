Prime Video's limited series Blade Runner 2099 jumps 50 years ahead, with replicants on top and humans as second-class citizens, according to its creators.

Prime Video is preparing to return viewers to the dystopian world of replicants with Blade Runner 2099, a new limited series in the Blade Runner franchise. The show jumps the story forward 50 years into a future where replicants have finally come out on top and humans have become second-class citizens. Collider spoke with creator and showrunner Silka Luisa and director Jonathan van Tulleken about how the series stands apart from the two earlier films.

How Blade Runner 2099 Built Its Unique Look

Jonathan van Tulleken said the visual approach of Blade Runner 2099 draws on 1970s and 1960s thrillers rather than on the films alone. He pointed to The French Connection, directed by Friedkin, and Pakula's paranoia trilogy as key touchstones for the show's palette.

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Van Tulleken explained that the original Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 rely on a strong sense of tactility, grounded in vérité filmmaking. Cameras were small enough to be carried out onto real streets in those earlier decades, and he wanted the series to feel equally human.

The production built places that were real, used original old lights, and worked with the original glass and lenses from the films. Van Tulleken said this approach allowed the team to build on what Ridley Scott started in the 1982 original and what Denis started with Blade Runner 2049.

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Adapting the Pace for Television Viewing

Silka Luisa said the biggest shift was moving from the theatrical experience of the films to a series watched at home. Audiences in a cinema are locked in a room and let the world wash over them, while television viewers need a different rhythm.

Both earlier films share a meditative tempo, and Luisa said the team constantly calibrated pacing across writing, shooting and editing. The key question was whether the show could have a faster heartbeat while still leaving room for the franchise's iconic score.

In early editing, the episodes were cut very tightly to create momentum for Cora's story. The team then realized it needed breathing moments, because without them the series would not feel like Blade Runner.

Why Replicants Are Now Hunting Humans

Luisa said the central change is the undercover premise, which allowed the show to focus on a relationship rather than a single character's journey. The series follows Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, a human who has gone undercover as a replicant and works as a blade runner.

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Cora works alongside Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, a dying replicant in the last days of her life. Luisa said the Donnie Brasco dynamic, with a human and a replicant side by side and both hiding secrets, offered rich dramatic terrain.

At the start of the season, Luisa explained, both characters are lacking empathy. Their story is meant to show the new dynamic between replicants and humans, and how that relationship changes as the series progresses.

How the Series Connects to Earlier Films

Luisa said the show deliberately leans away from drawing stronger connections to Blade Runner 2049. Her team chose to build a world that honors the franchise while standing as a new entry in the sci-fi series.

Blade Runner 2099 is a limited series, so its story is contained within a defined number of episodes. Viewers who follow the franchise can watch the show as a new chapter that reframes the roles of replicants and humans.