Blade Runner 2099 finale reveals implications for replicant immortality. Cora takes a Voight-Kampff test to comfort Greta while Elias claims credit for destroying the birthing center in a shocking move.

The conclusion of Blade Runner 2099 episode 8 has left fans grappling with an ambiguous resolution regarding the future of replicant existence. After a narrative journey spanning forty-four years since the original Blade Runner film, the series finale addresses the core question of replicant immortality without offering a definitive yes or no. While the show received mixed reviews and set a record for the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise, it fundamentally shifts the lore of the universe by leaving the fate of replicants in uncharted territory.

Replicant Immortality And Genetic Blueprints

Clotilde proves her knowledge of the process to turn replicants into Nexus-1s by performing the procedure on Olwen, implying that replicants will no longer have expiration dates going forward. Although Julius, the last remaining Nexus-1 replicant, is killed by Olwen, his body is discovered by Ray via a drone. Ray smiles as the word transport appears on his screen, suggesting that the remnants of the Tyrell Corporation can reverse-engineer the genetic blueprint to develop new Nexus-1 replicants.

Also read Blade Runner 2099 Flips the Replicant Story on Prime Video

However, doubt remains regarding whether this immortality will be widespread. Clotilde witnessed Olwen's speech about the fear of death and may be unwilling to share the secret to ending expiration dates. Additionally, it is unclear if Ray and the Tyrell Corporation can transform existing replicants into Nexus-1s or if they can only create new units from scratch using Julius's body.

Despite these uncertainties, the future of replicant kind appears secure. Olwen explicitly states that the birthing center destroyed by Julius will be rebuilt, although the process will take several years. With Elias assuming a revolutionary role, opposition from humanity may increase, but replicants are expected to remain the dominant species on Earth following the events of the finale.

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Cora's Return To The LAPD And Voight-Kampff Test

In a confusing but emotionally resonant scene, Cora returns to the LAPD building to take the Voight-Kampff test again. This decision comes after she has no need to pose as a Blade Runner and despite the significant risk of returning after killing Yahya. Cora openly admits she could not rescue Greta, making her return seem illogical on the surface until her emotional journey is considered.

Cora's primary motivation is to comfort Greta, the girl who administers the tests. Cora's arc has focused on her regaining the empathy she lost during years on the run. By returning, she addresses Greta's feeling of forgetting how to be a person. Cora sees herself in Greta and wants to remind her not to forget what it is like to be loved and human.

From a narrative perspective, Cora's return demonstrates her metamorphosis from an emotionless replicant to someone capable of deep empathy. Greta notes that Cora is completely different from when she first took the test. Cora puts herself in danger to offer small comfort, proving she has developed the emotional depth she previously lacked.

Elias Takes Credit For The Birthing Center Destruction

Elias returns to the Mercerite temple and takes credit for destroying the birthing center in a massive public broadcast. This act is significant because Julius and his lackeys were actually responsible for the destruction, not Elias. By claiming credit, Elias commits an act of open defiance against replicant rule.

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This decision paints a massive target on Elias's back and raises questions about his strategic reasoning. His choice to publicly align himself with human revolutionary ideals over replicant loyalty creates a complex political landscape for the franchise's future. This move ensures that the tension between humans and replicants will continue to evolve in subsequent stories.