Blade Runner 2099 Final Trailer Reveals Prime Video Series Premiere Date

Blade Runner 2099 premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 25, with all eight episodes released together in a limited series.

Prime Video is preparing to bring the Blade Runner franchise back to screens with Blade Runner 2099, a sci-fi limited series created by Silka Luisa. The show premieres on Wednesday, November 25, and all eight episodes will be released at the same time. A final trailer for the series was unveiled at New York Comic Con.

The trailer previews a futuristic world ruled by Replicants and centers on Yeoh's Olwen and Hunter Schafer's Cora. The series is the next entry in a franchise that has long explored what it means to be human.

Also read Prime Video Drops Final Blade Runner 2099 Trailer Featuring Michelle Yeoh and Emily Beecham

Blade Runner 2099 Plot and Core Characters

Blade Runner 2099 follows Olwen, a dying Replicant who works as a Blade Runner. Alongside her is Cora, a human who pretends to be a Replicant, and the two hunt down a group of rogue Replicants.

The cast also includes Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, and Johnny Harris. Together, these performers fill out a story built around identity, deception, and survival in a world where humans and Replicants are hard to tell apart.

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Final Trailer Shows Olwen and Cora Dynamic

The final trailer for Blade Runner 2099 opens with the question, are you a good human or a bad one, setting the tone for the series. It then introduces Yeoh's Olwen and Schafer's Cora before cutting away during a tense inspection scene in which Cora is almost caught pretending to be a Replicant.

The preview shows Olwen meeting Cora and telling her that she is the new Blade Runner and will be working with her. The trailer closes with a montage of action-packed scenes and a closing line from Olwen, who says it is harder to look something in the eye than to kill it, and that you have to see the lie in front of you.

Premiere Date, Producers and Franchise Roots

Blade Runner 2099 premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 25, with all eight episodes of the limited series released simultaneously. Viewers will be able to watch the full season at once rather than waiting for weekly installments.

The director of the original Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford, serves as a producer on Blade Runner 2099. He also served as a producer on Blade Runner 2049, the 2017 sequel. The Blade Runner franchise is loosely based on Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

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Hunter Schafer underwent intense physical training while preparing for and shooting Blade Runner 2099. The 27-year-old actress had to overcome challenges during that process, although the full details of those hurdles are not described in the available reporting.