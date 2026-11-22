Blade Runner 2099 will be set 50 years after the first sequel, so fans can prepare with Psycho-Pass, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Cowboy Bebop.

The cyberpunk genre is seeing a busy stretch of television, with two of its founding works being turned into pioneering TV shows. William Gibson's Neuromancer is being adapted for the first time in 2027, while the first live-action TV series in the Blade Runner franchise will soon be available to stream as Blade Runner 2099.

The Blade Runner 2099 series is based on the franchise that started with Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. Harrison Ford's Blade Runner remains one of the best 1980s movies for film fans, and its sequel became a sleeper hit.

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Blade Runner 2099 Expands the Franchise World

Blade Runner 2099 will be set 50 years after the first Blade Runner sequel. The show's main characters are Replicant Blade Runner Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, and her human partner Cora, played by Hunter Schafer.

Through these two characters, the franchise's cyberpunk world will expand even further. The series adds a new dimension to the story, giving viewers a fresh way into a universe they already know from the films.

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Fans who want a cyberpunk fix before Blade Runner 2099 arrives can watch some of the best cyberpunk TV shows of all time. Three titles stand out as strong choices: Psycho-Pass, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Cowboy Bebop.

Psycho-Pass Offers a Police Thriller With Blade Runner Themes

Psycho-Pass is set in a dystopian 22nd century Japan governed by an AI network. Its setting is clearly a cyberpunk staple, and it is also a strong pick for fans of police procedurals.

The gritty three-season crime thriller centers on the Sibyl system, which reads the minds of citizens. It identifies dark or stressful thoughts and assigns each person a numerical value based on how likely they are to commit a crime.

People whose Psycho Pass identifies potential criminal intent are either incarcerated or recruited as enforcers, with the duty of catching other criminals. The series shares its signature neo-noir tone and aesthetic with Blade Runner, and its cat and mouse hunt echoes the original film's multiple clues that have driven fan debates for decades.

Psycho-Pass is not a copy of Blade Runner. Its central characters explore the idea that serving the law might not lead to justice, but the series takes this into what if territory with a different kind of technology, giving viewers a deeper look into the cyberpunk genre.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Focuses on Character

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners works as a standalone miniseries in its first season, which holds a perfect 100% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its sequel was not as well-received, but the series is still worth watching.

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The anime is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077, yet viewers do not need to be familiar with the game to enjoy it. The series follows talented but broke student David Martinez, who lives in the fictional Night City, where a tragic shooting changes the course of his life.

To keep himself afloat, David joins a group of mercenaries known as edgerunners and begins to rise through the ranks. Critics praised the show's tight storytelling, and it is described as a perfect character study in a genre that can sometimes favor style over substance.

One criticism of the Blade Runner franchise is its focus on the genre rather than on characters in depth. Its figures are largely treated as symbols of the harsh reality around them. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners takes the opposite approach, and its central characters feel like realistic everyday people.

Cowboy Bebop Makes a Quick Binge Before the Premiere

Cowboy Bebop is an easy binge-watch with just 26 episodes, so it can be watched in full before Blade Runner 2099 comes out. The animated show appeals to fans of Westerns as well as sci-fi.

The series is described as an ideal replacement for Firefly and as one of TV's best cyberpunk masterpieces. Viewers who finish it before the Blade Runner 2099 premiere will be well prepared to compare its style with the new show's expanded world.