Matthew Needham, Lewis Gribben, and Dimitri Abold reveal how Silka Luisa's script expands the Blade Runner universe, influences their characters, and honors the franchise legacy.

The upcoming sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099 on Prime Video introduces a new generation of characters to the dystopian universe created by Ridley Scott and expanded by Denis Villeneuve . Stars Matthew Needham , Lewis Gribben , and Dimitri Abold recently discussed their journey into this futuristic sandbox and how creator Silka Luisa guides the narrative. The trio emphasized that while the show honors the past, it establishes its own distinct identity separate from previous iterations.

Silka Luisa Expands the Blade Runner Canon

Silka Luisa has crafted a script that stands on its own as a compelling story while significantly broadening the established Blade Runner lore. Unlike the 1982 original and the 2017 sequel, which were anchored by Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling , this new series explores multiple lives and characters with their own independent arcs. The actors described the opportunity to exist between the established canon and Luisa's new vision as a unique creative gift. This balance allows the show to feel familiar to longtime fans while remaining accessible to new viewers entering the franchise for the first time.

Also read Blade Runner 2099 Timeline Details and Cast Revealed for Amazon Series

Instinctual Performance and Musical Influences

Matthew Needham , who plays Yahya , a Replicant police officer, approached his role through instinct. He focused on the feeling of discovering a new world while being overlooked by his sister, a character played by Hunter Schafer . Needham relied on the script and his own imagination to portray a character navigating a world he is just beginning to understand. This internal approach helped ground his performance in the emotional reality of the character's isolation and discovery.

Lewis Gribben , who portrays Elias , the twin brother of the main character, drew inspiration from his childhood fascination with LAPD police films. The cop action thrillers he watched growing up informed his portrayal of the character's background and demeanor. This influence helped shape a performance that feels authentic to the genre's history while fitting into the specific context of Luisa's script.

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Dimitri Abold , playing Bebeto , a civil servant who operates in the black market at night, utilized music to find his character's rhythm. He specifically listened to Jamaican rocksteady and reggae music from the Windrush era. This musical foundation provided an internal beat that guided his physical performance and added depth to Bebeto's dual life. The use of period-specific music helped Abold connect the character's heritage with his current role in the series.

Leading Talent and Franchise Leadership

The cast praised Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer for their leadership and humility on set. Yeoh , who plays Olwen , and Schafer , who plays Cora , were described as grounded and collaborative actors with no ego. Their presence was seen as a gift to the ensemble, allowing the supporting cast to perform at their best. The actors noted that meeting their heroes was a positive experience that dispelled any fears about working with such high-profile stars.

The collaboration between the veteran actors and the newer cast members created a supportive environment for storytelling. Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer brought talent and professionalism that elevated the entire production. Their ability to listen and respond to their scene partners made the creative process smooth and effective. This dynamic ensured that the series maintains a high standard of performance across all character levels.

Future of the Dystopian Narrative

Blade Runner 2099 represents a significant expansion of the franchise, moving beyond the central figures of Rick Deckard and K . By focusing on new characters like Yahya , Elias , and Bebeto , the show explores different facets of the Prime Video sci-fi world. The series promises to deliver a fresh perspective while respecting the legacy of Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve . Viewers can expect a narrative that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

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The release of the series marks a new chapter for the Blade Runner universe. With Silka Luisa at the helm, the show aims to honor the past while pushing the boundaries of the genre. The contributions of Matthew Needham , Lewis Gribben , and Dimitri Abold add depth and variety to the cast. Their performances, influenced by instinct, film history, and music, bring a unique energy to the futuristic setting. Fans of the franchise will find much to appreciate in this latest installment.