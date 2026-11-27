'Blade Runner 2099' showrunner Silka Luisa breaks down the fate of Cora and Olwen and what the ending means for the future of replicants.

‘Blade Runner 2099’ Boss Silka Luisa on What the Finale Means for Replicants and the Fate of Cora and Olwen ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Boss Silka Luisa on What the Finale Means for Replicants and the Fate of Cora and Olwen After discovering that the stolen memory they’ve spent the series searching for contains Dr. Eldon Tyrell’s original Nexus-1 replicant design, Olwen and Cora face off against Julius , whose plans to create a new generation of replicants threaten to reshape the future of both humans and replicants.

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Meanwhile, Cora learns that Helena , the woman who raised her and Elias , was a replicant, forcing her to reconsider everything she previously believed about humanity and explore the possibility that humans and replicants aren’t so different after all. Elias, on the other hand, a more radical approach.